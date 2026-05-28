A wedding held at a cremation ground in Uttarakhand has triggered outrage and official action. The riverside shamshan ghat was decorated for the ceremony, drawing criticism from locals and activists over cultural insensitivity.

A wedding in Uttarakhand has stirred controversy after a couple chose a cremation ground as their venue. The ceremony took place on April 25 at the confluence of the Ramganga and Badangad rivers in Marchula, near Jim Corbett National Park.

Traditionally reserved for last rites, the riverside shamshan ghat was transformed into a festive setting with decorations, rituals, and music. Around 50 guests attended the function.

Social Media Backlash And Local Anger

The incident gained attention after a video shared on Instagram showed visuals of the decorated cremation ground and the couple exchanging garlands. The clip quickly went viral, sparking heated debate online.

Local residents and social organisations criticised the choice of venue, calling it disrespectful and inappropriate. Social activist Narayan Singh Rawat stressed that cremation grounds hold deep religious and emotional significance and should not be used for celebrations.

Tehsildar Abid Ali confirmed that organisers had not obtained mandatory administrative permission for hosting the event. He also highlighted safety concerns, noting the area is crocodile‑prone.

Authorities have issued a notice to the resort linked to the event and initiated an inquiry. Resort manager Rakesh Sharma said organisers were informed about the nature of the location but went ahead regardless.

Officials warned that Uttarakhand’s growing popularity as a destination wedding hub, combined with regulatory gaps, could lead to similar controversies unless clearer guidelines are enforced.