A foreign resident marked ten years in India with a viral video praising quick‑commerce, attached bathrooms, and MRP pricing. The post sparked debate on whether India’s daily conveniences come with hidden costs.

A decade after moving to India, a foreign resident has gone viral for describing the country as “living in 2050 while the rest of the world is still catching up.” Her Instagram video tribute to the “Indian way of life” highlighted three daily conveniences that she believes set India apart globally.

The first was India’s hyper‑local delivery ecosystem. She marvelled at how groceries, electronics, and even the latest iPhone can arrive at the doorstep in under ten minutes. While many countries wait several business days, she noted that India’s quick‑commerce apps have made stepping outside optional.

Architectural Staples And Consumer Rights

She also pointed out that attached bathrooms in almost every bedroom are a luxury not standardized elsewhere. For her, this architectural feature is a global must‑have, offering privacy and convenience that many nations overlook.

Her third observation focused on India’s Maximum Retail Price (MRP) system. With fixed prices printed on every product, she praised the transparency that protects consumers from being overcharged, a safeguard she believes should be adopted worldwide.

The video sparked debate online, with one user from Warsaw remarking that while walking out to shop feels refreshing in Poland, India’s heat and traffic make delivery the more practical choice.