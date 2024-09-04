Traditional Pillows vs. Pro Nexa Pillow: A Detailed Comparison for Optimal Sleep

A lot of people make the common mistake of getting the softest, cushiest pillow for themselves, while in reality, not every pillow is meant for everyone. Pillows differ in loftiness, the material used, and also design.

This will be the first time you’ll understand that there is a huge difference between your traditional pillows and Pro Nexa pillows and why they're considered the best pillows for good sleep. Along with that, you’ll also understand how important it is to invest in a good quality pillow like you do with your mattress. A lot of people make the common mistake of getting the softest, cushiest pillow for themselves, while in reality, not every pillow is meant for everyone. Pillows differ in loftiness, the material used, and also design. All these things make a pillow different and ergonomically suitable for various types of sleepers. But that’s not the case with a traditional pillow. A traditional pillow is made with a one-size-fits-all strategy and never goes deep into understanding different requirements.

Traditional Pillows vs. Pro Nexa Pillow

In this section of the article, we’ll see what makes Sleepwell’s Pro Nexa Pillows better than traditional pillows. A traditional pillow is made up of common materials like feathers, wool, cotton, buckwheat, etc. Pro Nexa pillows are made with innovative materials that are scientifically manufactured to give you the best neck pillow for sleeping.

First things first, the material used. Pro Nexa pillows are made up of Sleepwell's ingenious Nexa®, a smart recovery foam. This foam was manufactured by a group of innovators who studied the sleeping requirements of a sample size of people and only then came up with a foam that is gentle as well as responsive.

Pro Nexa pillows are also made to facilitate the healing process of people who are going through neck pain. Pro Nexa Curve Pillow is specially designed to give elevated support to the neck so that the neck aligns with the spine and reduces the risk of cervical pain. You will find no such feature in a traditional pillow.

Traditional pillows are simply a mold of fabric that is stuffed with material to give it the shape of a pillow. On the other hand, Pro Nexa pillows are made with Moulded technology. In this technology the pillows come out through a mould that makes them highly durable; only then are they covered in a premium knitted fabric.

While a traditional pillow is made with material that tends to make the pillow only soft and fluffy. On the other hand, Pro Nexa pillows work on making the pillow, an optimal support giver to the neck and the head. It also ensures that there is less strain on the neck, so that you wake up without feeling any pain in your neck.

Another thing that the innovative Pro Nexa pillows have and traditional pillows do not have is anti-microbial elements. A lot of pillow brands do not even think about a pillow being dust and mite-resistant. Pro Nexa pillows come infused with gel that prevents you from catching allergies and breathing disorders, as our vital organs, eyes, ears, nose, and mouth come in direct contact with the pillow and have a high risk of catching disease-causing pathogens.

Traditional pillows are made in a way that they sink in as soon as you keep your head on them. Pro Nexa pillows are made to give even pressure distribution.

Pro Nexa pillows are made of highly breathable material. The type of material that’ll allow the airflow and dissipate heat, so that you don’t have to wake up now and then to turn over to the cooler side of the pillow. No such heed is paid in traditional pillows, they are only made to be as fluffy and soft as possible.

As we discussed above, traditional pillows are made with a fabric mould that is filled with soft material. A lot of times this fabric mould is made with synthetic fabric that feels irritating on the skin, and even a pillow cover cannot make up for the substandard quality of the pillow fabric. The Pro Nexa pillow, on the other hand, takes extra care of the fabric used on the pillow. You will find these pillows covered in an ultra-premium European knitted fabric. This fabric is not only tear-resistant but also water-repellent and has an extremely soft texture.

Last but not least, you will find a major difference in the pricing of both pillows. This is because Pro Nexa pillows are scientifically designed by professionals using top-notch quality material. Traditional pillows do not care about the nuances of a very comfortable pillow, and that’s why these pillows are available, at a very low price.

Buying a bedding product is never a purchase, be it a mattress, or a pillow. It is always an investment. An investment in your health, productivity, and longevity of life. You should always go for the best pillows for good sleep and a healthy life. That’s why spending money on a traditional pillow may look like an affordable option, but it might cost you a lot in terms of health.

Sleepwell’s Pro Nexa Pillows

Now that you know that there is a wide difference between a traditional pillow and a Pro Nexa pillow, we believe that you might have made up your mind to invest in good sleeping pillows. When it comes to Sleepwell, you can completely trust the brand, as it has a legacy of more than fifty years of delivering the best quality bedding products. Let’s take a look at the two most well-designed pillows that Sleepwell has to offer.

Sleepwell Nexa Regular Pillow: This is a regular pillow that all types of sleepers (back, side, and stomach sleepers) can use. As we have discussed above, the Pro Nexa pillow is made with Sleepwell's ingenious Nexa® foam, which is a smart recovery foam. This type of foam not only counters to the shape of the head but also provides even pressure distribution. Plus, this is an all-season pillow and will especially serve well in the humid monsoon season because of the cool gel infused. This is one of the best pillows for good sleep that Sleepwell has in its inventory and you can get it for ₹3,599.

Sleepwell Nexa Curve Pillow: This pillow comes under the category of good sleeping pillows for people who are suffering from some sort of neck-related pain. This pillow is designed in a wave-like pattern with a slight depression in the middle for the head and is elevated on the sides to give an elevated support to the neck. This pillow is recommended for people who are suffering from neck pain and related problems. The Nexa Curve Pillow is meant to facilitate the healing process and give you a good, healthy sleep. This pillow is also available at ₹3,599.

These were some of the best pillows for good sleep from Sleepwell’s Pro Nexa segment. Sleepwell also has a wide range of pillows that vary in loftiness and material used. If you want to explore more of its products, then simply go to Sleepwell's official retail website and browse through the wide range of bedding products Sleepwell has to offer. You can also visit your nearby Sleepwell store and get your perfect sleeping pillow today.

