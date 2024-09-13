Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

In this article you will learn how Biostadt is enabling farmers to achieve high yields and protect their crops in a cost-effective way.



New Delhi [India] September 12: In India, on an average, 10% - 35% of crops are lost every year due to pest infestations, diseases, and weeds. This results in direct food loss and financial loss to the farmers and to the nation, at the larger scale. This loss is preventable with the use of right crop protection products and techniques. But this involves a lot of time, effort and money. According to research, The Indian crop protection chemicals market size is estimated to reach USD 2.48 billion n 2024.

In this article you will learn how Biostadt is enabling farmers to achieve high yields and protect their crops in a cost-effective way.

Farmer’s Expectations from Crop Protection Products and Techniques

Prevent Infections

Crops are vulnerable to getting infected with insect pests or disease with fungus, bacteria, virus etc. Crop protection practices help to keep these at a bay & save the crops from further infection which leads to destruction and turning useless. It helps to yield the quality produce to earn value in the agricultural market.

Prevent Weed Growth

Weeds are unwanted and undesirable plants that grow between crops. They do harm the crop indirectly, as they grow in the same soil and compete for soil nutrients and water. Hence, preventing weed growth is crucial.

Improve Crop Yield

Crop yield refers to the quantity of crop produced in reference to an area of land. For maximising ROI, the yield has to be higher. Crop protection efforts help in fostering healthy crop growth and thus resulting in greater crop yield.

Improve Crop Quality

For the produce to fetch higher price in the market, they have to be of high quality. Crop Protection products from Biostadt help to retain the crop quality resulting in better selling prices in the market.

Cost reduction

By preventing crop damage, farmers save the costs on re-planting the crops or remedial measures that need to be taken after the produce gets destroyed.

Climatic adaptation

Crops are highly vulnerable to climatic change. However, crop protection products from Biostadt also help these crops to withstand climatic fluctuations to some extent. The crops become more adaptive. This also helps in better yield and less destruction.

Increased Resilience

Our biostimulants enhance plant health and resilience, making crops less susceptible to pests and diseases, reducing the need for chemical interventions. Thus enabling cost savings for farmers.



Challenges faced by Farmers

Lack of Awareness

The world might be at your fingertips, but not for many farmers dwelling in remote Indian villages. They are still using outdated methods and products for farming resulting in under productivity.

Insufficient Funds

According to an article, 20% farmers are living below the poverty line. Many more are merely surviving. They do not have the needed financial resources for the initial investments needed due to which they are continuing to lose their crops to diseases, infestations, and climatic impacts.



Biostadt's Cost-Effective Approach to Crop Protection

At Biostadt we understand the concerns and expectations of farmers. We are continuously working towards building solutions that are cost-effective, and environment-friendly. Our prime motive is to equip farmers with the needed education and awareness along with the right products to enhance their crop yields.

Our distinct approach to crop protection is enabling these farmers to progress, thus helping our nation grow.

Use of Natural Resources

Biostadt offers a range of bio-based crop protection products derived from natural sources. These products are often less expensive to produce than synthetic chemicals.

Targeted Application

Many available crop protection products are generic and less effective. Some are effective against many different types of infestations but that also makes them expensive. Biostadt's products are designed to target specific pests and diseases, minimising the need for broad-spectrum applications that can be wasteful and costly.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

Biostadt promotes IPM strategies, which combine various control methods (biological, cultural, mechanical, and chemical) to minimise costs and maximise effectiveness. It is a comprehensive approach to crop protection and is more beneficial to the farmers.

Innovative Products

Dedicated to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to our farmers, we have tied up with partners globally. Through our alliances, we are bringing the most advanced techniques and technology in agriculture and crop protection to our farmers.

Conclusion

By using Biostadt's products and adopting the above mentioned approach to crop protection farmers can significantly reduce their overall crop protection costs and increase their earnings. At Biostadt, we are putting efforts to enlighten farmers about these practices through various initiatives. You can read about them here.



