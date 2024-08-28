Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Role of Family Health Insurance in Managing Chronic Illness in India


    Family health insurance plays a crucial role in managing chronic illnesses by offering comprehensive coverage for regular care and treatment.

    Role of Family Health Insurance in Managing Chronic Illness in India
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 8:51 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    Managing chronic illnesses can be a significant financial and emotional burden for families. Chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and others require consistent medical attention, regular medication, and sometimes even hospitalization.

    This ongoing care can lead to substantial medical expenses over time. Health insurance alleviates these financial burdens, especially when managing chronic illnesses. This post explores the importance of health insurance plans for family in managing chronic diseases and ensuring that the entire family is adequately protected.

    The Role of Family Health Insurance in Chronic Illness Management

    Family health insurance plays a crucial role in managing chronic illnesses by offering comprehensive coverage for regular care and treatment. Its role extends to:

    Coverage for Regular Check-Ups and Consultations

    Managing a chronic illness often involves regular visits to healthcare providers for check-ups, consultations, and ongoing treatment adjustments. Health insurance plans typically cover these expenses, reducing families' out-of-pocket costs. This allows patients to maintain consistent monitoring and follow-up care, which is critical in managing chronic conditions effectively.

    Hospitalisation and Surgery Costs

    Chronic conditions may sometimes require hospitalisation, surgery, or other inpatient procedures. These can be expensive and add up quickly if multiple hospital visits are needed over time. Health insurance plans for families cover these costs, including pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, making managing the financial impact of such treatments easier.

    Preventive Care

    Preventive care is vital to managing chronic illnesses, as it can help prevent complications and the worsening of the condition. Many health insurance plans offer coverage for preventive services such as vaccinations, screenings, and wellness programs.

    This proactive approach helps families manage chronic conditions more effectively and potentially reduces the need for more intensive and costly treatments down the line.

    Access to a Network of Hospitals and Specialists

    A health insurance plan for your family gives you access to a network of hospitals and specialists. This is particularly beneficial for chronic illness management, as you can choose the best healthcare providers without worrying about the costs. These networks often include some of the top hospitals and doctors in the country, ensuring that your family receives quality care.

    Cashless Treatment Facility

    One significant advantage of having a health insurance plan is the cashless treatment facility. This means that you do not have to pay upfront for hospitalisation or treatments covered under your policy. The insurance company settles the bills directly with the hospital. For instance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company provides cashless treatment at 18,400 + network hospitals.  This feature is incredibly beneficial during emergencies or planned hospitalisations for chronic illness management.

    Additional Benefits and Riders

    Many family health insurance plans offer additional benefits and riders that can be particularly useful for managing chronic illness. These include coverage for alternative treatments such as Ayurveda and homoeopathy, day-care procedures, and even home nursing care. Some plans also offer coverage for psychological counselling, which can be valuable for families dealing with the emotional stress of chronic illness.

    Why Should You Buy Health Policy Online for Family?

    Multiple Sum Insured Options

    Many insurers offer various sum insured options, allowing you to choose the coverage amount that best suits your family's needs. This flexibility ensures that you can select a plan that provides adequate financial protection against the costs of managing chronic illnesses.

    Immediate Family Cover

    These plans cover the immediate family members, including the insured, spouse, dependent children, and sometimes even parents. This comprehensive coverage ensures that every family member is protected under a single policy.

    Convalescence Benefit

    This benefit provides additional financial support during the recovery period after hospitalisation, helping to cover expenses that may not be directly medical but are still essential for the patient's recovery.

    Pre and Post-Hospitalisation

    Coverage is not just limited to the hospital stay. Insurers also cover medical expenses incurred before and after hospitalisation, ensuring comprehensive care for chronic conditions.

    Road Ambulance Cover

    In emergencies, the policy includes coverage for road ambulance services, ensuring that transportation to the hospital does not become an additional financial burden.

    Organ Donor Expenses Cover

    If a chronic condition necessitates an organ transplant, this policy offers coverage for the donor’s expenses, making the process less financially stressful for the family.

    Daily Cash Benefit

    This benefit provides a daily cash allowance during hospitalisation, helping to cover incidental expenses such as travel, meals, and other necessities.
     

    Maternity/Newborn Baby Cover

    Insurers offer coverage for maternity expenses and newborn baby care for families planning to expand, ensuring that every stage of your family’s growth is protected.

    Managing chronic illnesses within a family can be challenging, but with the right health insurance plan, these challenges can be managed effectively. Health insurance plans for family offer comprehensive coverage that addresses the unique needs of families dealing with chronic conditions. 

    *Standard T&C Apply
    **Disclaimer: The content on this page is generic and shared only for informational and explanatory purposes. It is based on several secondary sources on the internet and is subject to changes. Please consult an expert before making any related decisions.
    ***Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sales.
    ****Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under the health insurance policy.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr Harikiran Chekuri's skills in liposuction elevates patient confidence at Hyderabad's Redefine Clinic

    Dr Harikiran Chekuri's skills in liposuction elevates patient confidence at Hyderabad's Redefine Clinic

    Revolutionizing Breast Surgery with Robotics: Dr. Garvit Chitkara Explores New Frontiers

    Revolutionizing Breast Surgery with Robotics: Dr. Garvit Chitkara Explores New Frontiers

    Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney Unlocking Minimally Invasive Pituitary Tumor Removal via Endoscopic Surgery

    ﻿Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney: Unlocking Minimally Invasive Pituitary Tumor Removal via Endoscopic Surgery

    Ensure Your Car's Future with Hyundai's Shield of Trust at Capital Hyundai

    Ensure Your Car’s Future with Hyundai’s Shield of Trust at Capital Hyundai

    Why ACKO Drive Should Be Your Go-To Platform for Car Purchases

    Why ACKO Drive Should Be Your Go-To Platform for Car Purchases

    Recent Stories

    Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni broke up because actress did not want to live with family? Break up reason REVEALED! RKK

    Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni broke up because actress did not want to live with family? Break up reason REVEALED!

    Chennai power outage alert: Check full list of areas facing power cuts on August 28 AJR

    Chennai power outage alert: Check full list of areas facing power cuts on August 28

    Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint anr

    Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced for Aug 28: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Aug 28: Check city-wise rates

    Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets Here's what will operate and what won't AJR

    Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets—Here's what will operate and what won't

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon