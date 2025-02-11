Intense Netball Fast 5 clashes see Haryana, Assam, and Kerala secure crucial wins

In Pool A, Haryana showcased their dominance with back-to-back wins, starting with a commanding 44-18 victory over Telangana.

Uttarakhand witnessed an action-packed Netball Fast 5 matches at the 38th National Games, where teams battled fiercely for dominance. With fast-paced gameplay, strategic plays, and exceptional teamwork, both men's and women's matches delivered thrilling moments.

Women's Netball Fast 5

In Pool A, Haryana showcased their dominance with back-to-back wins, starting with a commanding 44-18 victory over Telangana. They continued their winning streak by defeating Himachal Pradesh 28-18. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh secured a solid 35-8 win against Uttarakhand, and Telangana bounced back with a 25-18 victory over Uttarakhand.

Pool B saw Karnataka and Assam put up impressive performances. Karnataka began with a 30-23 win over Delhi, but Assam emerged strong, defeating Punjab 26-18 and then Karnataka 26-16. Punjab, on the other hand, secured a 24-14 win over Delhi to stay in contention.

Men’s Netball Fast 5

In Pool A, Haryana remained unstoppable, edging Punjab 37-30 and securing a nail-biting 43-42 win against J&K. J&K, however, claimed a 26-21 victory over Uttarakhand, while Punjab defeated Uttarakhand 28-23.

Pool B delivered intense clashes, with Kerala prevailing over Telangana 26-22. Gujarat edged past Rajasthan 27-24 before Kerala dominated Gujarat 28-19. Rajasthan also secured a hard-fought 35-28 victory over Telangana.

Furthermore, the Netball Fast 5 event at the 38th National Games exemplified the rising standard of the sport in India. With teams displaying tactical brilliance and sheer determination, the stage is set for an exciting future in netball.





