Top Run Scorers in IPL History: List of All Time Leading Run-Getters

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a stage for some of the most exhilarating cricketing performances since its inception in 2008. Among the various records and achievements, the tally of top run-scorers highlights the consistency and prowess of batsmen who have dominated the league over the years. Here's an in-depth look at the all-time leading run-getters in IPL history.​

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 8,063 runs

Virat Kohli stands atop the IPL run charts with an astounding 8,063 runs in 253 matches. Debuting in 2008 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli has been synonymous with the franchise's identity. His batting average and strike rate underscore his consistency and ability to anchor innings. Kohli's record-breaking 2016 season, where he amassed 973 runs including four centuries, remains unparalleled.

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS Virat Kohli 2008-2025 253 8063 38.95 113*



2. Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) - 6,769 runs

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his elegant stroke play, has accumulated 6,769 runs in 222 matches. Representing multiple franchises over the years, including Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan has been a consistent performer. He has registered 2 centuries and 51 half-centuries. His ability to provide solid starts has been instrumental for his teams.

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS Shikhar Dhawan 2008-2024 222 6769 35.25 106*



3. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - 6,628 runs

Rohit Sharma, the charismatic captain of Mumbai Indians, has scored 6,628 runs in 258 matches. Beginning his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers, Rohit transitioned to Mumbai Indians in 2011, leading them to multiple titles. Rohit has 2 centuries and 43 half-centuries to his name. His leadership and batting exploits have been pivotal to Mumbai Indians' success. ​

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS Rohit Sharma 2008-2025 258 6628 29.58 109*



4. David Warner (Delhi Capitals) - 6,565 runs

David Warner, the explosive Australian opener, has been a dominant force in the IPL, amassing 6,565 runs in 184 matches. Warner has recorded 4 centuries and 62 half-centuries. His aggressive batting at the top has set the tone for many successful campaigns, particularly during his tenure with Sunrisers Hyderabad. ​

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS David Warner 2009-2024 184 6565 40.52 126



5. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 5,528 runs

Suresh Raina, affectionately known as "Mr. IPL," has been a cornerstone of Chennai Super Kings' batting lineup. Scoring 5,528 runs in 205 matches. His IPL career includes 1 century and 39 half-centuries, with a highest score of 100*. Raina's consistency and flair in the middle order were instrumental in Chennai's multiple title wins. He announced his retirement from the IPL in 2022. ​

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS Suresh Raina 2008-2021 205 5528 32.51 100



6. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 5,243 runs

MS Dhoni, the legendary captain of Chennai Super Kings, has scored 5,243 runs in 264 matches. Known for his finishing abilities, While he hasn't scored a century in the IPL, his 24 half-centuries and highest score of 84* have often guided his team to victory in crucial moments. ​

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS MS Dhoni 2008-2025 265 5243` 39.12 84*



7. AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 5,162 runs

AB de Villiers, the South African maestro, has been a fan favorite with his innovative and explosive batting. His IPL tenure includes 3 centuries and 40 half-centuries, with a top score of . His ability to play 360-degree shots made him a nightmare for bowlers. ​

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS AB de Villiers 2008-2021 184 5162 39.70 133*



8. Chris Gayle (Multiple Teams) - 4,965 runs

Chris Gayle, the "Universe Boss," has been one of the most destructive batsmen in IPL history. Scoring 4,965 runs in 142 matches, Gayle maintained an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96. His record-breaking innings of 175* remains the highest individual score in the IPL. With 6 centuries and 31 half-centuries, Gayle's towering sixes have enthralled fans worldwide.

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS Chris Gayle 2009-2021 142 4965 39.72 175*



9. Robin Uthappa (Multiple Teams) - 4,952 runs

Robin Uthappa has been a consistent performer across various franchises, amassing 4,952 runs in 205 matches. With an average of 27.51 and a strike rate of 130.35, Uthappa's highest score of 88 and 27 half-centuries highlight his reliability in the top order. ​

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS Robin Uthappa 2008-2022 205 4952 27.51 88

10. Dinesh Karthik (Multiple Teams) - 4,842 runs

Dinesh Karthik, a veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, has been a valuable asset for multiple IPL franchises. Scoring 4,842 runs in 242 matches, Karthik has maintained a strike rate of 132.98 and an average of 26.11. While he hasn't scored a century in the IPL, his ability to anchor innings and finish games has made him a crucial middle-order batsman. His highest score in the tournament stands at 97*.

Player Span Matches Runs Average HS Dinesh Karthik 2009-2024 242 4842 26.11 97*

Conclusion

The IPL has seen several legendary batsmen consistently dominate the charts with their remarkable performances. Virat Kohli leads the pack, but players like Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and David Warner have also showcased their brilliance over the years. As the league continues to evolve, new stars will emerge to challenge these records, keeping the excitement alive for fans worldwide.

