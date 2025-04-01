Lifestyle

For Round Face Wear Chandbali & Jhumkas Like Preity

Copy Preity Zinta's Earrings

If you also have a round face like Preity Zinta and are confused about earrings, try pearl studs.

Jhumki Pattern Earrings

In the gold base, you can also wear jhumki earrings like Preity Zinta with ghungroo droplets. Wear with Maang Tikka for an ethnic look.

Ring + Droplet Earrings

Like Preity Zinta, you can wear a net ring pattern earring in a gold base on an ethnic outfit with jhumki droplets.

Chandbali Design Earrings

Hanging chandbali earrings look very beautiful on a round face. You can wear Kundan work chandbali earrings in gold base.

Hanging Droplet Earrings

To give a slim and long look to the round face, wear long earrings with small to large half circle pattern droplets.

Flaunt Hanging Earrings

Like Preity Zinta, you can wear earrings matching the dress. She has carried hanging earrings in red and silver with oval shape.

