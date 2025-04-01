Lifestyle
If you also have a round face like Preity Zinta and are confused about earrings, try pearl studs.
In the gold base, you can also wear jhumki earrings like Preity Zinta with ghungroo droplets. Wear with Maang Tikka for an ethnic look.
Like Preity Zinta, you can wear a net ring pattern earring in a gold base on an ethnic outfit with jhumki droplets.
Hanging chandbali earrings look very beautiful on a round face. You can wear Kundan work chandbali earrings in gold base.
To give a slim and long look to the round face, wear long earrings with small to large half circle pattern droplets.
Like Preity Zinta, you can wear earrings matching the dress. She has carried hanging earrings in red and silver with oval shape.
