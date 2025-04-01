Lifestyle
Chaitra Navratri is going on. Here are the latest designs of Mrunal Thakur's salwar suits which are best for Navratri look.
It is slightly hot these days. In such a situation, wear a Chikankari Sharara suit while maintaining fashion and comfort together. These give a very classy look and costs Rs.2000.
Dhoti salwar suits are very much in demand these days. If you also like celeb looks, then buy a satin suit. Long chandbalis, settle hairstyle and minimal makeup will look great.
Banarasi salwar suit can be carried in party-functions along with Navratri. You choose it for Ram Navami. Mrunal is looking amazing with a contrast dupatta and polki necklace.
Such salwar suits, which are available in the range of 1000-1500 without much budget, look fancy even when they are light. It would be better if you buy it on a high neck pattern.
Full length kurti will be available for up to Rs 1000. Which you can style with matching-contrast or net dupatta. Big earrings and lightweight makeup are best for office look.
Floral Anarkali suits give a glam look even after being cheap. You can easily buy a suit like Mrunal Thakur online in the range of up to Rs 1000.
