Lifestyle

Choose Salwar Suit Designs from Mrunal inspired outfits

Salwar suit designs for Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is going on. Here are the latest designs of Mrunal Thakur's salwar suits which are best for Navratri look. 

Chikankari Sharara Suit

It is slightly hot these days. In such a situation, wear a Chikankari Sharara suit while maintaining fashion and comfort together. These give a very classy look and costs Rs.2000.

Dhoti Salwar Suit Collection

Dhoti salwar suits are very much in demand these days. If you also like celeb looks, then buy a satin suit. Long chandbalis, settle hairstyle and minimal makeup will look great.

Banarasi Salwar Suit Design

Banarasi salwar suit can be carried in party-functions along with Navratri. You choose it for Ram Navami. Mrunal is looking amazing with a contrast dupatta and polki necklace.

High Neck Fancy Suit

Such salwar suits, which are available in the range of 1000-1500 without much budget, look fancy even when they are light. It would be better if you buy it on a high neck pattern. 

Full Length Kurti with Dupatta

Full length kurti will be available for up to Rs 1000. Which you can style with matching-contrast or net dupatta. Big earrings and lightweight makeup are best for office look.

Floral Anarkali Suit

Floral Anarkali suits give a glam look even after being cheap. You can easily buy a suit like Mrunal Thakur online in the range of up to Rs 1000.

