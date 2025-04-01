Ranbir Kapoor to Tiger Shroff: 7 Bollywood actors who can ace a sports bio-pic; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Sports biopics demand more than just great acting—they need an actor who can embody the physicality, discipline, and energy of a real athlete. Some Bollywood stars don’t just train for their roles; they live the athlete’s lifestyle every day.

From martial arts masters to football fanatics, these actors are so fit they could seamlessly take on a sports legend’s story on-screen. Ranbir Kapoor to Tiger Shroff; here are 7 actors who are so fit that they can ace the athlete's role on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor – The Football Aficionado Ranbir isn’t just a casual football fan—he plays it like a pro. As a co-owner of Mumbai City FC and a regular player in celebrity football matches, his love for the game runs deep. His natural athleticism and discipline make him one of Bollywood’s most underrated sportsmen. If a biopic on an Indian football star is ever in the works, Ranbir could lead the charge. ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor

Ahan Shetty – The Multi-Sport Powerhouse Ahan is no stranger to the field—he’s an avid footballer, a skilled cricketer, and a regular on the padel court. His dedication to sports goes beyond just fitness; it’s a core part of his lifestyle. With his natural athleticism and disciplined training, he’s a perfect candidate for an intense sports biopic.

Ibrahim Ali Khan – The Cricket Star in the Making Much like his grandfather, the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Ibrahim has a strong cricketing background. He frequently plays with friends and other celebs, showcasing solid technique and game sense. In his debut film Nadaaniyan, his athletic build and good looks made him one to watch—perhaps even for a future cricket biopic.

Aditya Roy Kapur – The Football Fanatic Beyond his lean, sculpted frame, Aditya is a footballer at heart. He’s a regular at celebrity football matches and co-owns an amateur football team. His combat training for The Night Manager further proved his endurance and agility, making him one of Bollywood’s most physically prepped stars. With his love for the game and tall, athletic frame, he’d be a natural pick for a football biopic.

Tiger Shroff – Master of Martial Arts A trained martial artist, gymnast, and an all-around action powerhouse, Tiger moves like a pro, whether he’s flipping mid-air, kicking through fight sequences, or casually dunking in basketball games. If Bollywood ever decides to make a film on an MMA fighter, Olympic gymnast, or even a legendary martial artist, Tiger would be the obvious choice.

Vijay Deverakonda – The Combat-Ready Beast For Liger, Vijay transformed into a legit MMA fighter, training extensively in mixed martial arts. Even post-film, he’s maintained his beast mode physique and fighting skills, proving that his dedication to fitness and combat sports is more than just for the screen. If Bollywood ever tackles a UFC or wrestling biopic, Vijay is more than ready to take it on.

Ishaan Khatter – The High-Energy All-Rounder Ishaan’s explosive energy and lean, muscular build make him a natural athlete. Whether it’s football or dance-based training, his workout regimen keeps him agile and performance-ready. His movement and stamina set him apart as one of the most dynamic young actors in the industry, making him a great fit for an athletic biopic.

Latest Videos