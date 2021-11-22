Pakistan PM Imran Khan allows Indian aid worth Rs 5 billion for Afghanistan to pass through its territory

According to a Twitter post put out by Pakistan prime minister’s office on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the newly established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) today where he chaired the first Apex Committee meeting of AICC.

International aid for Afghanistan, especially wheat from India could soon reach the people of the war-torn country through Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered immediate shipment of the assistance worth Rs 5 billion comprising wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies. He gave these instructions, while chairing the first Apex Committee meeting during his visit to the newly established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell in Islamabad today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Khan also ordered that the facility of free Covid vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders be continued. Pakistan has initiated free vaccination of Afghans since November 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister has also instructed the National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusufto visit Afghanistan to hold delegation level talks and agree on specific areas where immediate capacity building support shall be provided to Afghans.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and senior civil and military officers.

Last month, a UN report said that Afghanistan was on a “countdown to catastrophe" without urgent humanitarian relief including food reaching the country. “The combined shocks of drought, conflict, covid-19 and an economic crisis in Afghanistan, have left more than half the population facing a record level of acute hunger," the UN assessment said.

India has been urging the need for “unimpeded, unhindered access for aid or humanitarian assistance providers.” “I think that is a key element of anything that we would be in a position to extend assistance. As you know, we have been looking at the possibilities, but there have been difficulties due to lack of unimpeded access," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters on Thursday.