    Massive explosions heard in Pakistan's Sialkot Cantt area: Report

    In the viral video, it can be heard small arms firings are going on in the background. However, no official version has so far come out on the explosion issue. 
     

    Anish Kumar
    Islamabad, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    Amidst turmoil political situation in Pakistan, reports of massive explosions occurred at an ammunition depot of Pakistani Army in Sialkot area on Sunday.  In the viral video, it can be heard small arms firings are going on in the background.  However, no official version has so far come out on the explosion issue. 

    It must be noted that the Sialkot area is closed to the Indian border. It is just 11 km away from Suchetgarh in Jammu. As per the local reports, no damages in the civilian areas are reported as of now. The public is being evacuated from Gohadpur, Balanwala, Chak Mandhar by the Pakistani Army.

    On March 21, the Pakistan National Assembly session for the No Confidence Motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be convened and the voting is likely to be conducted on March 28.

    About 100 opposition members have signed a petition for the no-confidence motion against Khan. Recently, about two dozen of his lawmakers have revolted against him. In this regard, Khan also met the Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

    Last month, the IMF approved a billion-dollar loan to Islamabad, resuming a rescue package that had been halted after the country failed to meet the terms and conditions. The money were released as part of a $6 billion deal negotiated by the Imran Khan administration in May 2019. The last $500 million tranche was issued in March 2021.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
