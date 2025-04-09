user
user icon

Priyansh Arya is a 'miracle after Sachin', says Sidhu after explosive IPL ton

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya stunned Chennai Super Kings with a 39-ball century, prompting Navjot Singh Sidhu to call him a "miracle" after Sachin Tendulkar and back him for a long career with Team India.

"Sachin ke baad doosra khilaadi ha jo chamatkar ha": Sidhu backs Priyansh Arya to represent India ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has rooted for Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya to represent India in the international circuit for a long time following his blitzkrieg against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

When Punjab were looking like a lost cause, dwindling at 83/5, with defeat staring at their face, Priyansh raised the tempo with a memorable outing with the bat. With the odds stacked against Punjab, he tore through Chennai's star-studded bowling unit, featuring Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also read: Priyansh's ton vs CSK among IPL's best, says PBKS' Shreyas Iyer

The 24-year-old rode on luck and saw Chennai flooring his catch twice as he walloped to a 39-ball century, his first in the cash-rich league. Priyansh's effortless strokeplay and belligerent approach, combined with finishing touches from Shashank Singh (52*) and Marco Jansen (34*), inspired PBKS to muscle its way to a daunting 219/6.

For Sidhu, who has seen various prospects develop, shine and leave in the world of cricket, Priyansh emerges as the second player who lives up to his criteria of being a "miracle" after the legendary 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.

"Priyansh Arya will play for India for a long time. After Sachin Tendulkar, he is the second player who is a miracle (Sachin ke baad doosra khilaadi ha jo chamatkar ha) because today he scored a century in a tough situation. Look at the bowlers he faced; he scored a century at a 250-strike rate," Sidhu said in a video he posted on Instagram.

Also read: PBKS' Maxwell fined, handed demerit point for IPL code breach vs CSK

When Shreyas, Nehal, and Prabhsimran were dismissed, he scored runs with his strong wrists. The way he scores sixes on point and covers, he covered all ranges. Pathirana, Jadjea, Ashwin and Noor were the bowlers in front of him. He won a lost match for Punjab," he added.
After Priyansh's rollicking 103(42), featuring nine maximums, the onus fell on Punjab's bowling unit to ensure Chennai continued its journey of chasing its first 180-plus targets since 2018.

Despite an imposing start from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, Chennai fell 18 runs short of victory and surrendered to its fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing season.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up? HRD

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up?

'IPL challenges you in very unique way': Virat Kohli reflects on IPL's format and dynamic structure shk

'IPL challenges you in very unique way': Virat Kohli reflects on IPL's format and dynamic structure

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal's Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch) NTI

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

ipl 2025 Priyansh's ton vs CSK among IPL's best, says PBKS' Shreyas Iyer snt

Priyansh's ton vs CSK among IPL's best, says PBKS' Shreyas Iyer

Recent Stories

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts gcw

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary ddr

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

Andhra Pradesh 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 crore missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed anr

Andhra Pradesh: 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 cr missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up? HRD

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up?

Recent Videos

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

Video Icon
'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

Video Icon
Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Video Icon
PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

Video Icon
'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

Video Icon