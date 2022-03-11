Pakistan claims supersonic 'projectile' from India crashed in its territory

Interestingly the claim comes at a time when there is mounting opposition pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post. Meanwhile, neither the Indian defence ministry nor the external affairs ministry have responded to Pakistan's claim.

Amidst mounting opposition pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post, Pakistan has claimed that India launched a "projectile" from Sirsa (Haryana) that landed near Mian Channu in Khanewal district. The "projectile" reportedly caused damage to some civilian properties in the area.

Neither the Indian defence ministry nor the external affairs ministry have said anything so far on Pakistan's claim.

Addressing the media persons on Thursday at 9:30 pm, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said, "On March 9, at 6:43 pm, a high-altitude supersonic object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)."

He said that the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's airspace, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6:50 pm.

Earlier, the media reports suggested that a private jet had crashed in the area.

The DG ISPR also said that it is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights -- both in Indian and Pakistani air space -- as well as human life and property on the ground.

"Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain. It, nevertheless, shows their disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency," he said.

He also stated that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

"Pakistan strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future," Babar said.

Further giving details about the object path, Pakistan Air Force officer AVM Tariq Zia stated that the projectile was flying at a height of 40,000 feet and several commercial airlines were between 35,000 to 42,000 feet. "This could have been very detrimental to the safety of passengers."

Babar further added that the Indian side has been provided details and now they have to explain what happened in Mian Channu.

Also Read: Why the ISIS hates Pakistan and keeps making it bleed