Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan claims supersonic 'projectile' from India crashed in its territory

    Interestingly the claim comes at a time when there is mounting opposition pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post. Meanwhile, neither the Indian defence ministry nor the external affairs ministry have responded to Pakistan's claim. 

    Pakistan claims supersonic 'projectile' from India crashed in its territory
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Islamabad, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 8:42 AM IST

    Amidst mounting opposition pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post, Pakistan has claimed that India launched a "projectile" from Sirsa (Haryana) that landed near Mian Channu in Khanewal district. The "projectile" reportedly caused damage to some civilian properties in the area.

    Neither the Indian defence ministry nor the external affairs ministry have said anything so far on Pakistan's claim. 

    Addressing the media persons on Thursday at 9:30 pm, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said, "On March 9, at 6:43 pm, a high-altitude supersonic object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)." 

    He said that the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's airspace, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6:50 pm.

    Earlier, the media reports suggested that a private jet had crashed in the area.

    The DG ISPR also said that it is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights -- both in Indian and Pakistani air space -- as well as human life and property on the ground.

    "Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain. It, nevertheless, shows their disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency," he said.

    He also stated that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

    "Pakistan strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future," Babar said.

    Further giving details about the object path, Pakistan Air Force officer AVM Tariq Zia stated that the projectile was flying at a height of 40,000 feet and several commercial airlines were between 35,000 to 42,000 feet. "This could have been very detrimental to the safety of passengers."

    Babar further added that the Indian side has been provided details and now they have to explain what happened in Mian Channu.

    Also Read: Why the ISIS hates Pakistan and keeps making it bleed

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army Chinar Corps restores 8th century heritage site; gets felicitated by NMA

    Kashmir history begins with Rishi Kashyap and Lalitaditya, not Mughals: Tarun Vijay

    India lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war Army chief General Naravane

    India has lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war: General Naravane

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    IAF cancels triennial exercise Vayushakti on March 7-dnm

    Ukraine war: IAF cancels mega IAF exercise Vayu Shakti

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Recent Stories

    Radhe Shyam Review: 9 tweets to read before spending money-time on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's love-saga RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review: 9 tweets to read before spending money-time on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's love-saga

    Poonam Pandey: Bathroom secrets to strip naked, here are 9 controversies of this diva RCB

    Poonam Pandey: Bathroom secrets to strip naked, here are 9 controversies of this diva

    Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film RCB

    Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film

    Does WWE have plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38?-ayh

    Does WWE have plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38?

    Army Chinar Corps restores 8th century heritage site; gets felicitated by NMA

    Kashmir history begins with Rishi Kashyap and Lalitaditya, not Mughals: Tarun Vijay

    Recent Videos

    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon