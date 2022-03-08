Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan has 24 hours to quit; Pakistan opposition ready to topple him

    The Opposition has given Prime Minister Imran Khan an ultimatum of 24 hours to resign over his inability to control the rising inflation in the country. 

    Imran Khan has 24 hours to quit; Pakistan opposition ready to topple him
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 7:23 PM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a spot of bother. Despite ruling with the blessings of the Pakistani military establishment, the country's Opposition parties led by Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have once again set a deadline for Imran to resign.

    The Opposition has given Prime Minister Imran Khan an ultimatum of 24 hours to resign over his inability to control the rising inflation in the country. 

    Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) signed the motion document and submitted it to the National Assembly Secretariat.

    Why does Opposition want Imran Khan to go? 

    Bhutto-Zardari considers Imran Khan as a 'selected' prime minister because of the Pakistani Army's support for him. He has alleged that the Imran Khan government, in connivance with the International Monetary Fund, is ruining the country's economy. 

    Imran Khan has also been charged with mismanaging Pakistan's foreign policy that has brought a bad name to Islamabad at international forums. The demand for his resignation was raised earlier as well, but he somehow managed to survive. 

    Pakistan has been grappling with a price rise for a long time. In an effort to pacify their anger, the Imran Khan government had cut the domestic energy price last week. 

    IMF bailout of Pakistan 

    Last month, the IMF had given its approval for a billion-dollar loan to Islamabad, reviving a bailout package that had been stalled after it failed to comply with the terms and conditions. 

    The release of funds was a part of a $6 billion package secured by the Imran Khan government in May 2019 after difficult negotiations.

    The last tranche of $500 million was released in March 2021.

    Pakistan National Assembly 

    In the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly, the opposition needs to have the support of 172 lawmakers to oust Khan from power. Currently, the combined opposition has 162 members. 

    The Opposition claims to have the support of 24 disgruntled lawmakers of Imran Khan's party.

    However, Khan has maintained that his majority is intact.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 7:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Russia Ukraine war: Ukraine claims to have killed Russian general; several dead in bombing in Sumy city-dnm

    Ukraine claims to have killed Russian general; at least 9 dead in bombing in Sumy city

    Russia warns West of USD 300 per barrel if US EU impose ban gcw

    Russia warns West of $300 per barrel if US, EU impose ban

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Putin beast who will never be satisfied, war will not stop at Ukraine: Zelensky-dnm

    Russian President Putin ‘beast’ who will never be satisfied, war will not stop at Ukraine: Zelensky

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war: All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine's Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA-dnm

    All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine’s Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA

    English Premier League, EPL Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Marcus Rashford considering Manchester United future-ayh

    Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white Gangubai palette drb

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Women Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey RCB

    Women's Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon