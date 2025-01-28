UAE to introduce new unified licence for medical professionals to work across the country

The UAE is set to launch a unified national platform to streamline healthcare worker licensing, enhancing the user experience and expediting the process by standardizing procedures and reducing redundancies.

The UAE is preparing to introduce a unified national platform for issuing licences to healthcare workers, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). This new, streamlined licensing system will allow medical professionals to practice across both public and private healthcare facilities throughout the country.

"This is a national project in the health sector, consolidating efforts from health entities across the UAE into one platform. Currently, each entity licenses health professionals based on their own requirements. With the new system, we aim to unify these processes, reducing repetitive requirements and standardising procedures," said Alla Mansour Yahya, acting director of the Licensing and Accreditation Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

While the exact launch date of the platform has not been revealed, Yahya confirmed that it will be rolled out shortly. She mentioned that collaboration with health entities is underway, and the initiative is in its final stages of preparation for implementation.

Yahya emphasized that the unified platform will greatly streamline the process, reducing the time and effort needed for healthcare professionals to obtain their licenses.

“This will allow professionals to easily practice across public and private hospitals in the UAE, facilitating seamless transitions and improving efficiency in the healthcare sector,” she added.

The National Platform for Unifying Health Professions Licenses is designed for various stakeholders in the health sector, including facility owners, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, allied medical professionals, and technical staff. The platform aims to improve the user experience and accelerate the licensing process by standardizing procedures and reducing redundant steps.



