UAE to introduce new unified licence for medical professionals to work across the country

The UAE is set to launch a unified national platform to streamline healthcare worker licensing, enhancing the user experience and expediting the process by standardizing procedures and reducing redundancies.

UAE to introduce new unified licence for medical professionals to work across the country anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

The UAE is preparing to introduce a unified national platform for issuing licences to healthcare workers, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). This new, streamlined licensing system will allow medical professionals to practice across both public and private healthcare facilities throughout the country.

"This is a national project in the health sector, consolidating efforts from health entities across the UAE into one platform. Currently, each entity licenses health professionals based on their own requirements. With the new system, we aim to unify these processes, reducing repetitive requirements and standardising procedures," said Alla Mansour Yahya, acting director of the Licensing and Accreditation Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

While the exact launch date of the platform has not been revealed, Yahya confirmed that it will be rolled out shortly. She mentioned that collaboration with health entities is underway, and the initiative is in its final stages of preparation for implementation.

Yahya emphasized that the unified platform will greatly streamline the process, reducing the time and effort needed for healthcare professionals to obtain their licenses.

“This will allow professionals to easily practice across public and private hospitals in the UAE, facilitating seamless transitions and improving efficiency in the healthcare sector,” she added.

The National Platform for Unifying Health Professions Licenses is designed for various stakeholders in the health sector, including facility owners, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, allied medical professionals, and technical staff. The platform aims to improve the user experience and accelerate the licensing process by standardizing procedures and reducing redundant steps.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Air India Express airline raises free check-in baggage limit to 30 kg for Middle East passengers anr

THIS airline raises free check-in baggage limit to 30 kg for Middle East passengers

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather anr

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather

Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in kuwait abbasiya anr

Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in Kuwait

Kerala man Abdul Rahim death sentence escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money anr

Kerala man escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money

Hajj 2024: Death doll cross 1000 amid severe heatwave in Mecca; videos show bodies left unattended (WATCH) anr

Hajj 2024: Death toll crosses 1000 amid severe heatwave in Mecca; videos show bodies left unattended (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects NTI

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects

Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Rashmika Mandanna to Jahnvi Kapoor: 5 Valentines Day red dress outfit inspired by Bollywood gcw

5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home gcw

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon