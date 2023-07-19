UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year

For Muslims, the Islamic New Year has both historical and religious significance. It honours the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers' journey, or Hijra, from Mecca to Medina in the year 622.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year) on Wednesday (July 19). According to the Islamic calendar, today is Muharram 1, the first day of the year 1445H. After the crescent moon for the month was not visible on July 17, the Saudi Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to declare today, Wednesday, as the beginning of Muharram.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a warm message to everyone, joining Muslims around the world in celebrating the occasion.

He tweeted, "On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of the UAE and to Muslims everywhere. We pray to God that the new year is filled with progress and stability, and that it brings a renewed commitment to peace and harmony around the world."

The Islamic New Year falls today but will be celebrated in the UAE on Friday instead, providing most citizens with a three-day weekend. Some Sharjah workers will begin their four-day break on Thursday.

As the start of a new lunar calendar year, the Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, is a significant event for Muslims. The Hijri New Year is observed on a different day of the Gregorian calendar every year because the lunar year is approximately 11 days shorter than the solar year. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.