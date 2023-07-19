Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year

    For Muslims, the Islamic New Year has both historical and religious significance. It honours the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers' journey, or Hijra, from Mecca to Medina in the year 622.

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Muslims around the world are celebrating Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year) on Wednesday (July 19). According to the Islamic calendar, today is Muharram 1, the first day of the year 1445H. After the crescent moon for the month was not visible on July 17, the Saudi Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to declare today, Wednesday, as the beginning of Muharram.

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a warm message to everyone, joining Muslims around the world in celebrating the occasion.

    He tweeted, "On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of the UAE and to Muslims everywhere. We pray to God that the new year is filled with progress and stability, and that it brings a renewed commitment to peace and harmony around the world."

    The Islamic New Year falls today but will be celebrated in the UAE on Friday instead, providing most citizens with a three-day weekend. Some Sharjah workers will begin their four-day break on Thursday.

    As the start of a new lunar calendar year, the Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, is a significant event for Muslims. The Hijri New Year is observed on a different day of the Gregorian calendar every year because the lunar year is approximately 11 days shorter than the solar year. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE passport becomes 12th most powerful in the world anr

    UAE passport becomes 12th most powerful in the world

    For first time this summer, UAE's temperature soars above 50 degree Celsius anr

    For first time this summer, UAE's temperature soars above 50 degree Celsius

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announces holiday for public sector; Check dates anr

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announce holiday for public sector; Check dates

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season anr

    Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season

    Saudi documenting Hadith to stop misuse by Islamic radicals, terrorists

    Saudi documenting Hadith to stop misuse by Islamic radicals, terrorists

    Recent Stories

    Oppo K11 5G to launch in China on July 25 Key specifications colours price teased gcw

    Oppo K11 5G to launch in China on July 25; Key specifications, colours, price teased

    Isle of Wight, England to Island of Dolls, Mexico: 5 of World's most haunted islands ATG EAI

    Isle of Wight, England to Island of Dolls, Mexico: 5 of World's most haunted islands

    TMKOC: Is Disha Vakani finally making comeback to the show? Know details vma

    TMKOC: Is Disha Vakani finally making comeback to the show? Know details

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Pune AJR

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Pune

    Cat Vs Dog: 7 points to know which is a best pet for YOU RBA EAI

    Cat Vs Dog: 7 points to know which is a best pet for YOU

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon