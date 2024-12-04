UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has called for Salat al-Istisqaa, the Islamic rain prayer, to be held in all mosques on December 7, 2024, to pray for rain. This follows slightly cooler weather conditions, with Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah experiencing low temperatures.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has instructed all mosques in the country to conduct the Salat al-Istisqaa, the traditional Islamic prayer for rain, on Saturday, December 7. As per reports from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prayer will take place at 11:00 am in mosques across the UAE. The President has called on the public to join in praying for rainfall.

Rain prayers have been a common practice in the UAE, with previous instances held in 2021, 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011, and 2010, typically during the months of November and December.

Recently, the UAE has experienced cooler weather, with Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah recording a low temperature of 6.6°C. The National Centre of Meteorology has also predicted the possibility of rain during the long UAE National Day holiday, which ran from November 30 to December 3.

Salat al-Istisqaa is a traditional Islamic prayer performed during times of drought or when there is a need for rain. This practice is not only seen as a spiritual remedy for environmental challenges but also holds cultural significance, fostering a sense of community and collective prayer in seeking divine assistance.



