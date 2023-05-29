Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE launches milestone space programme 'UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project'; Read Details

    UAE launches the "Asteroid Belt Exploration Project," which is expected to take 13 years to complete, of which 6 years will be used for development and 7 years for exploration. The Emirati MBR Explorer will travel five billion kilometres beyond Mars during this time to examine seven asteroids, with a landing on the eighth asteroid scheduled for 2034.
     

    UAE launches milestone space programme 'UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project'; Read Details
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: With the launch of the "UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project," the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced another big milestone in its space exploration programme.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the enormous project during a ceremony in Qasr al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

    Taking to Twitter to announce the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Thank to Allah, we have launched at Qasr al Watan the scientific details of one of our most important projects in the field of space."

    The project is expected to take 13 years to complete, of which 6 years will be used for development and 7 years for exploration. The Emirati MBR Explorer will travel five billion kilometres beyond Mars during this time to examine seven asteroids, with a landing on the eighth asteroid scheduled for 2034.

    The UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project is a ground-breaking international research and knowledge endeavour in addition to a substantial national scientific endeavour. It outlines plans for the creation of private Emirati enterprises that specialize in space technology, the building of a Ground Control Centre for deep space missions, and the training of fresh Emirati cadres for this expanding industry.

    The scope of the project is 10 times greater than that of the "Hope Probe" mission, demonstrating the UAE's interest in space exploration. The UAE youth's motto is "Nothing is impossible," as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated.
     

