UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050

    The largest airport in the world will be established in Dubai, along with a free zone that is conducive to business and housing possibilities, according to a tweet from urban master developer Dubai South.
     

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    With a total size of 145 square kilometres, Dubai South is the city's largest single urban master development. It focuses on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that, when completely operational, would host the largest airport in the world. It also features a multi-modal transportation infrastructure that connects land, air, and sea.

    By 2050, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South could be able to handle 255 million passengers annually, making it the largest airport in the world.
    Dubai South recently tweeted, “#DubaiSouth will be home to the world's largest airport once complete, and a multi-modal transport infrastructure linking air, land, and sea. Along with the advantages of a business-friendly free zone, it will also provide a diverse range of residential options.”

    Al Maktoum International Airport, better known as Dubai World Central (DWC), was slated to receive a Dh120 billion ($33 billion) expansion this year, according to reports from the beginning of the year.

    With a terminal capacity of 5-7 million people, Dubai's second international airport opened for cargo operations on June 27, 2010, while passenger planes began operating there in October 2013. When finished, DWC will be the largest global gateway in the world, able to accommodate more than 160 million travellers annually. A multi-modal logistics centre for 12 million tonnes of freight will also be located there.

    For the eighth year in a row, according to Airports Council International (ACI), Dubai International (DXB) has maintained its top spot as the busiest airport for international passenger traffic.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
