UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for September 2023; Check

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Thursday (Aug 31) announced petrol and diesel prices for September 2023. The price of petrol increased again in September after spiking in August. Petrol prices in the country have fluctuated throughout the course of the past year, but they are currently far higher than they were at this time last year.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.42 a litre, compared to Dh3.14 a litre in August, while Special 95 will cost Dh3.31 a litre, compared to Dh3.02 a litre the previous month. E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh3.23 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 a litre in August.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the Fuel Price Committee to freeze petrol prices in 2020, preventing any changes.

These limitations were, however, lifted in March 2021 when rising oil prices around the world made it possible for market forces to once again control petrol prices.

Additionally, the rises in global crude oil prices have an impact on the ups and downs in petrol prices.

In 2015, the UAE liberalised petrol prices to allow for market fluctuations. The nation's fuel costs typically fluctuate in accordance with trends around the world. Every month, the UAE's fuel price committee meets to decide whether to raise or lower prices.

When compared to the prices seen in November and December 2022, the price of petrol in the United Arab Emirates fell in January and February of this year. The costs did, however, increase once again in March before declining in April. Prices increased in May, but they decreased in June.

Until the end of the current year, the energy ministries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to voluntarily reduce their oil production.

“Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, which began to be applied in the current month of July, for another month, to include the month of September, with the possibility of extending or extending and increasing this,” SPA reported, citing an official source in the country’s Ministry of Energy.

