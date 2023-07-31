Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for August 2023; Check out the new prices

    Worldwide petrol prices were relatively low in June as a result of the slow expansion of the world economy. Surprisingly, retail petrol prices in the UAE continue to be lower than the global average rates despite deregulation.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: For the month of August 2023,  the UAE Fuel Price Committee has released the price of petrol and diesel. From the month of July, the fuel pricing committee increased the retail prices for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by as much as 19 fils per litre. 

    According to a tweet from the fuel retailing business Emarat, Super 98 petrol will cost Dhs3.14 per litre starting August 1 as opposed to Dhs3 per litre in July, while Special 95 will cost Dhs3.02 per litre as opposed to Dh2.89 per litre the previous month.

    Diesel will cost Dhs2.95 per litre in July compared to Dhs2.76 in June, and the cost of E-plus 91 increased to Dhs2.95 from Dh2.81 in June.

    In 2015, the UAE liberalised petrol prices to allow for market fluctuations. The nation's fuel costs typically fluctuate in accordance with trends around the world.

    Every month, the UAE's fuel price committee meets to decide whether to raise or lower prices.

    When compared to the prices seen in November and December 2022, the price of petrol in the United Arab Emirates fell in January and February of this year. The costs did, however, increase once again in March before declining in April. Prices increased in May, but they decreased in June.
     

