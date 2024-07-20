Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in Kuwait

    A Kerala family of four, including two children, died in a fire in Kuwait on Friday (July 19). The fire broke out at their apartment in Abbasiya and the family hailing from Alappuzha lost their lives in the tragedy.
     

    A fire in a residential flat in Abbasiya claimed the lives of a family of four from Kerala. The victims, who were from Neerattupuram in Alappuzha, have been identified as Mathews Mulackal, his wife Lini Abraham, and their two children Irin (14) and Issac (9). The tragic incident occurred on Friday (July 19).

    The tragedy struck the family just hours after they returned to Kuwait from their vacation, as a fire engulfed their second-floor flat around 8 pm yesterday. Reports suggest a short circuit in the air conditioner sparked the blaze, which led to the family's tragic suffocation while sleeping. Mathews, Lini, and their two children had arrived in Kuwait just four hours earlier, at 4 pm. 

    Mathew worked at Reuters, and his wife, Lini, was a staff nurse at Adan Hospital in Al Ahmadi Governorate. Their children attended Bhavans school in Kuwait.

    The Kuwaiti Fire Force (KFF) had issued a timely warning on Thursday, urging citizens and residents to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols amidst the scorching heatwave, which saw temperatures soar beyond 50°C. KFF Director, Brigadier Mohammad Al-Ghareeb, stressed the crucial need for fire safety equipment, such as fire blankets, detectors, and extinguishers, and emphasized the importance of responsible practices, including avoiding electrical overloads, proper vehicle and elevator maintenance, and safe use of gas stoves, to prevent fires and ensure safety.

