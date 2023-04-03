Saudi Arabia releases new namaz guidelines during Eid-ul-Fitr

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh has directed that Eid-ul-Fitr prayer should be performed 15 minutes after the sunrise.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for the lesser Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh has directed that the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer should be performed 15 minutes after sunrise. The minister directed the provincial offices of the Ministry of Islamic Call and Guidance across the country.

The minister directed that Eid prayers should be held in Idgahs and mosques not attached to them in urban and rural areas and population centers. He asked the ministry to make advance preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the open grounds and mosques and carry out maintenance and cleaning activities. The minister suggested that those who come for prayers should be given the necessary services and an opportunity should be provided to complete the ritual smoothly without hindrance.

Meanwhile, with the influx of people coming to Mecca during Ramadan, the traffic department has determined the places for vehicle parking. The traffic department stated that five parking spaces have been allotted outside Mecca town and six inside.

Outside parking lots have been arranged near the Mecca entrances. In addition, six parking spaces have been arranged inside Mecca to reach Masjid al-Haram. These are Ameer Mutib Parking, Jamrat, Kudai, Sahir, Rusaifa and Daqam Alwabar.

The traffic department has also set up several traffic control points to divert vehicles carrying pilgrims to the designated parking spots. The traffic department has also published interactive maps on Twitter to make it easier for pilgrims and visitors to choose suitable stops and roads and use public transport to reach the Masjid al-Haram.

Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.