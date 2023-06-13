Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature

The new weather warning system in Saudi Arabia strives to use best practices, technologies, and outputs to serve all beneficiaries. The center is the institution authorized to announce, monitor, and report meteorological conditions.

Riyadh: A new system for addressing weather issues in the Kingdom has been introduced by Saudi Arabia.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), introduced the new system in Riyadh in front of participants from the security and civic sectors involved in crisis management.

National Centre for Meteorology CEO Dr. Ayman Ghulam emphasised that the centre strives to use best practises, technologies, and outputs to serve all beneficiaries in a statement at the opening session of the national workshop for updating the warning mechanism, titled "Cooperating and reporting in dealing with weather conditions."

According to him, the centre plays a critical role in boosting public awareness of weather conditions and how to deal with them. It does this by fostering collaboration based on a process that works to suit various demands.

According to Ghulam, the centre is aiming to build services, programmes, and processes that help deliver the most accurate information, which will enable everyone to cope with weather circumstances effectively. The center is the institution authorized to announce, monitor, and report meteorological conditions.

He said that by defining the roles of the many key sectors involved in crisis management, the workshop will enhance those sectors' efforts in handling crises and emergencies and foster cooperation among those sectors.