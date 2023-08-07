Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia extends e-visa eligibility to citizens of 8 more countries; Check

    By extending the e-visa eligibility by Saudi Arabia to citizens of 8 more countries, the total number of eligible countries has reached 57.
     

    Saudi Arabia extends e-visa eligibility to citizens of 8 more countries
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia announced that citizens of eight more nations would now be able to obtain a visitor e-visa. The e-visa will be accessible to travellers from Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan for leisure, business, and religious (Umrah only) travel, bringing the total number of eligible countries to 57, according to a state-run media report, cited by Xinhua news agency.

    Also read: Saudi Arabia to enforce USB-C as standard smartphone charger by 2025

    The announcement also stated that the visa enables visitors to go to various parts of Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah.

    The tourist e-visa allows for multiple entries, a stay of up to 90 days, and a full year of validity.

    Saudi Arabia received 93.5 million visitors in 2022—a 93% increase from 2021—after implementing the e-visa programme in 2019, with a total tourism expense of 185 billion Saudi Riyals ($49 billion).

    In 2022, Saudi Arabia agreed to offer a visitor e-visa to those with legitimate Schengen, British, or US visas that they had used to enter those nations before arriving in Saudi Arabia as well as to permanent citizens of the EU, Gulf Arab nations, Britain, and the US.

    Saudi Arabia introduced a free 96-hour stopover visa earlier this year, enabling travellers to stay there for up to 96 hours.
     

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
