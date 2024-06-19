Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees

    In Mecca, during this year's Hajj pilgrimage, over 550 pilgrims tragically died due to extreme temperatures surpassing 50 degrees Celsius. The majority of the fatalities were attributed to heat-related illnesses.

    Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

    According to diplomats, the hajj pilgrimage which took place once again in the sweltering heat, resulted in the deaths of at least 550 pilgrims, highlighting the arduous conditions of the journey. Two Arab diplomats coordinating their countries' responses said that at least 323 of the deceased were Egyptians, with most of them succumbing to heat-related illnesses, as reported to the media.

    The diplomats also reported that at least 60 Jordanians died, an increase from the official tally of 41 provided earlier on Tuesday by Amman.

    The diplomats stated that the total number of deceased at the Al-Muaisem morgue, one of the largest in Mecca, had reached 550.

    According to a Saudi study published last month, climate change increasingly impacts the pilgrimage. The study indicated that temperatures in the areas where the rituals are performed are rising by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) each decade.

    The Saudi national meteorology center reported that temperatures at the Grand Mosque in Mecca reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 Fahrenheit) on Monday.
    Saudi authorities reported treating over 2,000 pilgrims for heat stress but have not updated this figure since Sunday and have not provided information on fatalities.

    Saudi officials had recommended that pilgrims use umbrellas, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and avoid sun exposure during the peak hours of heat each day. According to Saudi authorities, approximately 1.8 million pilgrims participated in the hajj this year, with 1.6 million of them coming from abroad.
     

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 8:01 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kuwait Fire: Three detained, short circuit confirmed as cause of tragedy report anr

    Kuwait fire: 3 arrested after tragedy that killed 45 Indians, short circuit confirmed as cause of incident

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Majority of victims succumbed to smoke inhalation; Reports anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Majority of victims succumbed to smoke inhalation; Reports

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group? anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group?

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali Nalinakshan from certain death anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali from certain death

    Kuwait fire tragedy: 24 Keralites killed, 7 critical, confirms NORKA anr

    Kuwait fire tragedy: 24 Keralites killed, 7 critical, confirms NORKA; Bodies to be repatriated soon

    Recent Stories

    Alex Loera turns 25: Top 10 facts about this rising Mexican footballer osf

    Alex Loera turns 25: Top 10 facts about this rising Mexican footballer

    High cholesterol Know how lifestyle modifications help to reduce high triglyceride levels RBA

    High cholesterol: Know how lifestyle modifications help to reduce high triglyceride levels

    World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: India's initiatives to combat genetic blood disorder AJR

    World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: India's initiatives to combat genetic blood disorder

    Kajal Aggarwal turns 39: Magadheera to Special 26, best movies to watch RKK

    Kajal Aggarwal turns 39: Magadheera to Special 26, best films to watch

    Lorenzo Pellegrini turns 28: Top 10 inspiring quotes from the Italian osf

    Lorenzo Pellegrini turns 28: Top 10 inspiring quotes from the Italian

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon