    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Majority of victims succumbed to smoke inhalation; Reports

    In Kuwait, a devastating fire broke out in a six-storey building in the Mangaf area, resulting in 49 deaths and over 50 injuries. The majority of the victims, who were Indian nationals working for the NBTC Group, died due to smoke inhalation while asleep.
     

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Majority of victims succumbed to smoke inhalation; Reports anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    The death toll from the massive fire that broke out in a six-story building in Kuwait early Wednesday has risen to 49, with over 50 others injured. Officials reported that more than 40 of the victims were Indian nationals. The building that caught fire was home to foreign workers. A significant portion of Kuwait's million-strong Indian community is made up of unskilled and semi-skilled workers. A senior Kuwaiti official mentioned that many of the victims were Indian nationals hailing from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern Indian states.

    Officials in Kuwait reported that most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation while the victims were sleeping. They also noted that a significant number of occupants were evacuated from the building.

    According to the officials, the fire began in a kitchen on the ground floor of the six-story building located in the Mangaf area of Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate. They added that the building housed nearly 200 people, all of whom were employees of the same company.

    Reports indicated that a preliminary investigation suggested the fire was caused by a short circuit, which quickly spread to other floors. Some individuals who jumped from the building were among the casualties, while others died from burns or smoke inhalation.

    Major General Eid Al Owaihan, head of the Interior Ministry’s General Department of Criminal Evidence, told the Arab Times that the deceased ranged in age from 20 to 50 years. Sources also reported that five firefighters were injured during the rescue operation.

    The building was rented by NBTC Group, a prominent firm involved in the import of building and construction materials in Kuwait. Malayali businessman K.G. Abraham serves as its partner and managing director, while Mohammed N. Al Baddah is the chairman.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 4:28 PM IST
    RELATED STORIES

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group? anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group?

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali Nalinakshan from certain death anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali from certain death

    Kuwait fire tragedy: 24 Keralites killed, 7 critical, confirms NORKA anr

    Kuwait fire tragedy: 24 Keralites killed, 7 critical, confirms NORKA; Bodies to be repatriated soon

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Kerala Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to families of victims from state anr

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Kerala Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to families of victims from state

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Keralites killed among Indian casualties latest news; Details anr

    Kuwait fire tragedy: At least 14 Keralites killed among 49 Indians; Centre announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

