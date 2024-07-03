Kerala man escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money

Abdul Rahim, a Kozhikode native, has had his death penalty officially scrapped by a criminal court in Riyadh. Rahim had been imprisoned for 18 years for allegedly killing a Saudi boy in 2006.

Riyadh: The death penalty for Kozhikode native Abdul Rahim, currently imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, has been officially scrapped by a criminal court in Riyadh. Previously, a 'Blood Money' payment of Rs 34 crores was made to the family of the boy who died after allegedly being killed by Rahim. Upon receiving the payment, the deceased's family informed the court of their willingness to forgive Rahim, leading to the court's decision to scrap the death penalty.

The court proceedings were conducted online, where all documents related to the case were thoroughly verified before scrapping the death penalty. Rahim is expected to be released from jail on Thursday.

Abdul Rahim has spent 18 years behind bars in the Gulf nation for allegedly killing a Saudi boy in 2006. He was imprisoned in 2006 after he accidentally caused the death of a specially-abled boy under his care. In 2018, he was sentenced to death when the boy's family refused to grant clemency.

Upon learning of the incident, over 75 organizations in Riyadh, Kerala-based businessman Bobby Chemmannur, various political organizations in the state, and numerous individuals contributed to raising the necessary funds. Rahim's mother expressed that she never believed such a large amount of Rs 34 crore could be collected.

Abdul Rahim, originally from Kozhikode, Kerala, went to Saudi Arabia in 2006 to work as a driver. However, his responsibilities quickly changed when he was tasked with caring for a 16-year-old Saudi boy with physical disabilities who relied on life support. Just 26 days into his new role, while driving with the boy, they encountered a red signal. The boy allegedly urged Abdul to run the light, but Abdul refused. A confrontation ensued, and in the chaos, Abdul inadvertently disconnected the boy's life support, causing him to lose consciousness, leading Abdul to panic. In a panicked state, Abdul failed to get medical attention for the boy, who then passed away.

