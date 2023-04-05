Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First batch of Indian Haj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21

    This year, 1,40,020 pilgrims are expected to come for Haj through the Haj Committee and 35,005 through private organisations, for a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims

    First batch of Indian Hajj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    Riyadh: Indian Consul General in Jeddah, Mohammad Shahid Alam, informed that the first Haj group of this year from India will reach Saudi Arabia on May 21. The annual pilgrimage will take place around June end.

    This year, 1,40,020 pilgrims are expected to come for Haj through the Haj Committee and 35,005 through private organisations, for a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims.

    The consul general informed that consular officers are working round the clock in coordination with various offices in Saudi Arabia and India to make all arrangements for Indian Haj pilgrims.

    The Ministry of Minority Affairs has taken several initiatives to make Haj 2023 more comfortable, convenient and affordable for Indian Muslims, according to an official statement.

    It is interesting to note that about 4,314 women will perform the Haj without a "Mehram" (male companion). This is the largest ever contingent of women proceeding on Haj alone, not accompanied by men, the ministry said in a statement.

    Meanwhile, the Nusuk electronic application showed that there is no possibility to obtain a reservation to perform the Umrah pilgrimage or a visit to the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the remaining days of the holy month of Ramadan. Every day, including the final 10 days of the fasting month, was grey, indicating that there were no upcoming reservations for conducting Umrah or going to the Rawdah Sharif.

    The Ministry of Haj and Umrah revealed earlier that a permit is required to perform Umrah or to visit the Rawdah Sharif during the holy month of Ramadan, which is the busiest time for Umrah each year. To pray at the Prophet's Mosque and the Grand Mosque, however, a permit is not necessary.

