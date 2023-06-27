Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

The survey highlights India's prominence as a key ally in the Arab world, with high support from countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. The survey provides insights into the evolving geopolitical landscape of the Arab world, covering topics such as cultural exchanges, trade, and youth perspectives.

A new survey has revealed that Arab youth view India as a stronger ally compared to the United States. The 15th annual Arab Youth Survey, conducted by ASDA'A BCW -- a leading communications consultancy in the Middle East & North Africa -- found that 73 per cent of Arab youth perceive India as a 'strong ally' or 'somewhat of an ally' to their respective countries, surpassing the US by a mere one percentage point (72%).

Covering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the Levantine countries, and North Africa, the study highlights India's prominence as a key ally among young Arab men and women. Notably, UAE nationals hold a particularly strong sentiment, with 98% considering India an ally. Similarly, the substantial endorsement was observed in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, where nearly two-thirds of the youth regard India as an ally.

Remarkably, a significant majority of young Egyptians, as well as sizable proportions in the Palestinian Territories, Iraq, South Sudan, Sudan, and Libya, also perceive India as an ally.

Sunil John, President of MENA at BCW and founder of ASDA'A BCW, emphasized the significance of India's growing alliance, highlighting its role in fostering peace through cultural exchanges and trade.

The geographical proximity and shared interests in music, film, and technology have further strengthened the fraternal bond between India and the Arab world.

The survey, commissioned by ASDA'A BCW and conducted by SixthFactor Consulting, encompassed face-to-face interviews with 3,600 Arab citizens aged 18 to 24 between March 27 and April 12, 2023.

Representing the largest sample size in the survey's history and ensuring equal gender representation, respondents were interviewed across 53 cities in 18 Arab states, including South Sudan for the first time.

While the United States ranked seventh among non-Arab nations, Turkish allyship was identified by 82% of Arab youth, followed by China, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. However, Arab youth expressed their belief that the US would continue to exert the most influence in the Arab world.

Nonetheless, a majority across the GCC, North Africa, and the Levant countries expressed support for reduced US involvement in Middle Eastern affairs. The comprehensive Arab Youth Survey will also delve into topics such as politics, livelihood, identity, aspirations, lifestyle, climate change, mental health, and gender rights.

Themed "Living a New Reality," this year's survey represents a significant milestone in shedding light on the evolving geopolitical landscape of the Arab world.