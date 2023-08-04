Airfares drop by 30 percent in UAE; Read

According to experts, the price of holiday packages has decreased by 30% this month. High demand exists for packages priced between Dh3,000 and Dh3,500.

The vast majority of UAE citizens spent their summer holidays in accordance with the peak of the summer season and school breaks last month, travelling to various locations throughout the world. According to experts, the price of holiday packages has decreased by 30% this month. Residents have been able to prolong their breaks or continue their holidays thanks to cheaper travel and flight prices.

According to experts, locals prefer getaways that last 5–6 nights and cost an average of Dh3,500–Dh4,500 per person. Some are even extending their vacations to 10 days. High demand exists for packages priced between Dh3,000 and Dh3,500. The importance of family-friendly travel experiences is clear to over 80% of travellers who are considering family trips.

Affordability is one of the major elements that have increased locals' interest in travelling, according to industry experts who have also noted a yearning for new experiences and locations.

Experts have noted that popular travel destinations with only one layover include Bangkok, Georgia, Baku, Salalah, Abha, and Al-Ula. These locations also include countries that grant visas upon arrival.

UAE visitors are increasingly looking for adventure sports, cultural experiences, and eco-friendly activities for themselves and their families, adding distinctive components to their vacations, along with the demand for affordable luxury.