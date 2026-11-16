Grayscale said last week Zcash's monthly active developer count had doubled over the past two years.

Traders were split on whether Zcash could keep outperforming Bitcoin.

Grayscale's Zcash Trust saw nearly $44 million in net outflows over the two weeks.

ZEC’s price is up over 73% YTD, while BTC’s price is down over 26% in the same period.

Zcash (ZEC) edged higher early Monday after rebounding over the weekend from its lowest level since August, with traders split on whether the privacy token could keep outperforming Bitcoin (BTC).

ZEC's price was trading around $879 early Monday, down more than 2% in the last 24 hours. The token settled near $863 on Saturday, bouncing back to around $915 by Sunday's close. Saturday's finish left it not far above its Aug. 28 close of about $801.

How ZEC Stacks Against BTC

ZEC has also dipped back below the $1,000 level it crossed in early September.

ZEC’s price was trading at $890, up over 0.3% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ZEC moved to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ over the past day.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at $64,640, up 0.4% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Investors also pulled money from Zcash’s only U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Grayscale’s Zcash Trust (ZCSH) saw nearly $44 million in net outflows over the two weeks through Friday, according to SoSoValue data. That wiped out about a fifth of the fund’s cumulative net inflows. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw over $2 billion in outflows over the same period.

Retail Traders Split On Zcash’s Next Moves

Users on Stocktwits remained divided on the privacy coin’s next move.

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One user said that ZEC’s price could fall around $700.

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Some users believed that its price could reclaim the $1000 in a few days.

Traders Weigh Zcash Versus Bitcoin

Traders on X were now looking into ZEC's chart against Bitcoin. Investor Nick O'Neil, CEO of crypto entertainment firm BoDoggos, said ZEC "remain[ed] insanely bullish" despite "the painful pullback." His chart tracked ZEC's price in Bitcoin terms, so a rising line meant that Zcash was beating Bitcoin. He added that nobody knew when the market would turn, and that it could be "anybody's guess.

Source: @chooserich/x

Despite that, he said that whenever the market does turn, "having a bias toward $ZEC will be HEAVILY rewarded."

Developer Base Keeps Growing

ZEC’s slide also followed Zcash's NU7 upgrade, which went live on November 6, amid growing debate around the Zcash Community Grants committee.

Grayscale’s research team, however, saw longer-term support for the token. In a report published last week, Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl and Research Associate Charlie Perkins said Zcash’s monthly active developer count has roughly doubled over the past two years, even as the wider crypto developer base has shrunk from its peak, citing Electric Capital data.

About 70% of Zcash’s active developers have more than a year of crypto experience, compared with 58% across the industry, they said. “We believe that this strong momentum will continue to underpin innovation for the protocol and could ultimately translate into rising valuations for ZEC,” the report said.

ZEC’s price has been up over 73% so far this year, while BTC’s price has been down over 26% in the same period.

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