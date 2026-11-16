More analysts lowered their price targets after Nebius slashed its full-year revenue outlook last week.

NBIS fell 25% over Thursday and Friday, just after its Q3 report.

Nebius lowered its revenue outlook citing a delay in some third-party capacity.

Retail sentiment for Nebius remained ‘extremely bullish’ into Monday.

Delays at Nebius (NBIS) prompted the neocloud operator to lower its annual sales outlook, triggering price target cuts from several analysts and adding to pressure on shares.

NBIS stock fell a further 5% in overnight trading ahead of Monday, after a steep fall last week following its quarterly report. At least seven brokerages have since slashed their targets, according to TheFly.

More Analysts Cut NBIS Price Target

Northland lowered its target to $380 from $410, keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating, but added that nonrecurring revenue, software-enabled reserve auctions, and capacity pricing could offset delays at the company’s New Jersey site.

The research firm estimated that Nebius has about $60 billion in available funding against $56 billion in capital spending through 2027, enough to bring nearly 1.5 gigawatts of capacity online.

Truist cut its target to $245 from $355 and also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing the delays. However, stronger economics and pricing above $25 million per megawatt, with prepayments covering more than 100% of associated capex, should help ease the pressure.

DA Davidson halved its NBIS target to $125 from $250, while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Freedom Capital called the post-earnings decline a buying opportunity, with a $314 target and a ‘Buy’ rating, describing the issues as “transitory.” Earlier, Piper Sandler, Bank of America and others cut their targets as well, Stocktwits reported.

Nebius’s Q3 Recap

Nebius lowered its full-year revenue outlook, citing a delay in some third-party capacity, according to the company’s report posted Thursday morning.

It now expects 2026 revenue at the lower end of its previous $3 billion to $3.4 billion range. The company also raised its capital expenditure forecast to approximately $27 billion from $20 billion to $25 billion earlier.

For 2027, the company expects revenue between $12 billion and $13 billion and capital expenditures of $40 billion to $45 billion.

Nebius reported a third-quarter loss of $37.5 million compared with a loss of $119.6 million a year earlier. Revenue surged by more than six-fold to $980.8 million, beating expectations of $907.2 million.

NBIS stock fell 25% over Thursday and Friday, just after its Q3 report.

Recently, Nebius rival Iren Ltd. (IREN) faced a delay in bringing certain capacity online, which led its customer Microsoft to spend less than it had earmarked last quarter.

Retail View On NBIS

NBIS was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits early Monday, with retail sentiment holding up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone. “$NBIS upside potential is huge than limited downside,” a trader wrote.

Another said: “$NBIS Oversold, Panic, short term noise. Don’t worry, we will be back.” NBIS stock declined 10.5% last week, but remains over 38% higher for the year.

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