BlackRock raised its Li Auto stake by 78%, its biggest quarterly percentage increase in five years. Its Li Auto shares were worth more than twice its Nio shares at quarter-end.

BlackRock cut its Nio stake by 73% in Q3 and trimmed its XPeng stake by 23%.

BlackRock increased its Nio convertible debt holdings to $26.65 million, while Morgan Stanley added 3.83 million Nio shares, bringing its stake to a record 31.24 million.

Nio needs to average about 60,900 vehicle deliveries in November and December to reach 40% annual growth.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) plunged to their lowest levels since 2020 on Friday as BlackRock disclosed it had sold nearly 7 million shares in the firm and added 718,000 shares of rival Li Auto (LI) in the third quarter.

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock fell nearly 5% on Friday to $2.90, with shares logging their worst week since May.

BlackRock Adds Li Auto, Trims Nio And XPeng

By the end of September, BlackRock’s Li Auto shares were worth $18.6 million, more than twice the $8.8 million it held in Nio shares. The asset manager cut its Nio share count by 73% and raised its Li Auto stake by 78%. This was its biggest quarterly percentage increase in Li Auto across five years of filings, according to EV.

BlackRock ended the quarter with 1.63 million Li Auto American depositary shares, its largest holding in the company since September 2022. It also trimmed another Chinese EV maker, cutting its XPeng (XPEV) stake by 23% to 1.71 million shares.

Li Auto’s own shares have had a difficult year. They closed Friday at $11.64, down 31% since the start of 2026, compared with Nio’s 43% decline. Li Auto delivered 29,025 vehicles in October, down nearly 9% from a year earlier. It reports earnings before the U.S. market opens on Nov.25.

Morgan Stanley’s Nio Stake Hits A Record

Additionally, BlackRock cut its Nio stake from 9.46 million shares in June to 2.56 million in September, while buying more of the automaker’s convertible notes due in 2029 and 2030. Their combined face value rose from $22.85 million to $26.65 million, the most BlackRock has reported since it first disclosed the notes in 2024.

Morgan Stanley (MS) went the other way on both. It cut its Nio convertible debt from $3.23 million to $275,000 and added 3.83 million shares, bringing its stock holding to a record 31.24 million. UBS nearly doubled its stake to 36.59 million shares. JPMorgan Chase and Renaissance Technologies joined the sellers, cutting their stakes by 98% and 61%, respectively.

Onvo’s Slide Raises Stakes For Year-End Deliveries

Nio met its third-quarter forecast with 109,178 deliveries, but its family-car brand Onvo lost ground in October. Onvo deliveries more than halved from a year earlier to 8,383, nearly wiping out its lead over Firefly, Nio’s small-car brand. Firefly delivered a record 7,738 vehicles. Across all three brands, Nio’s October deliveries fell 15% to 34,246.

“To be honest, Onvo still hasn’t done well enough,” Nio President Qin Lihong said in September.

Nio delivered 334,547 vehicles through October, up 39% year-over-year. To reach even the low end of the 40% to 50% annual growth range CEO William Li discussed in March, the company would need to average about 60,900 deliveries in each of the final two months. Its best month on record was 48,135.

Nio has yet to set a date for third-quarter results, when investors will get its fourth-quarter delivery forecast. Addressing the share price after its last earnings report, Li put the burden on the company. “The only way is to let better operating results speak over time. You can’t win on concepts,” he said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About EV Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for NIO and XPEV and ‘neutral’ for LI, with ‘high’ message volume across all three stocks.

So far this year, U.S.-listed NIO shares have fallen 43%, XPEV has dropped 54% and LI has declined 31%.

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