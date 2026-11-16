The most important report for this earnings season lands on Tuesday, and assumes greater significance in light of the departure of Jensen Huang.

Reports from Baidu and JD.com will provide the latest read on the Chinese economy, which has been struggling lately.

Microsoft is expected to make product and technology announcements at its Ignite event starting Tuesday.

Tech stocks rose last week after several weeks in the red.

Investors head into a crucial week, with Nvidia’s (NVDA) all-important quarterly report on the deck, amid the mayhem caused by the unceremonious departure of Jensen Huang.

Chinese tech giants Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD) are also reporting in the week, while Microsoft will host its key event to discuss the latest in AI and cloud. Here’re the key events and news to track:

Tech IPOs

Anthropic’s IPO is oversubscribed seven times, according to a Bloomberg report. The AI lab is targeting an over $90 billion raise; together with the private placement, it is expected to be the largest-ever IPO, trumping SpaceX’s IPO early this year.

Anthropic’s stock is expected to list on Thursday or Friday.

Tech Earnings

Baidu (Nov. 16) and JD.com (Nov. 17): Reports from the two tech giants will give the latest read of the Chinese economy, which has been struggling of late. Investors will also look at how AI investments are turning into returns.

Analysts expect Baidu’s third-quarter revenue to increase 9% to $40.45 billion and adjusted earnings to increase 153% to 1.65 per share, according to Koyfin. They expect JD’s sales to increase 3.6% to $46.42 billion and adjust profit to rise 58% to $0.88 per share.

Nvidia (Nov. 17): The most important report for this earnings season lands on Tuesday, after market hours, and assumes greater significance in light of the departure of Jensen Huang.

While investors will focus on core numbers of sales and profitability, management comments of CEO succession and the future course for the chipmaker will set the tone for the broader AI trade.

Analysts expect Nvidia’s revenue to increase 91% to $108.73 billion and adjusted profit to rise 90% to $2.47 per share.

Tech Events

TomorrowX Summit (Nov. 17-18, Austin): The event will focus on the AI stack, technology companies and investment trends. Confirmed speakers include AMD CEO Lisa Su, Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, and David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs.

Microsoft Ignite (Nov. 17-20, San Francisco): Microsoft is expected to make product and technology announcements. Confirmed opening keynote speakers: CEO Satya Nadella and Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft Commercial Business.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead Of Monday

Nasdaq-100 Gainers Nasdaq-100 Losers Advanced Micro Devices (up 19%) Strategy Inc. (down 13.4%) Broadcom (up 18.2%) Nvidia (down 12.8%) Monolithic Power (up 16.8%) Nebius (down 10.5%)

Last week, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) rose 3.6% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rose 9.4%, after multi-week drops.

The software-focused iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) rose 2.3%.

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