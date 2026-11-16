Burry also considered an earnings straddle, a bet on a sharp move in either direction, but said implied volatility might be too high.

Michael Burry still holds Nvidia puts expiring in February 2027 and says retail buyers could lift the stock in the short term.

Elon Musk warned that Nvidia could lose critical supply deals that Jensen Huang secured with a handshake.

With $279 billion in disclosed supply and capacity commitments, analyst Patrick Moorhead sees the greater risk in whether Nvidia can secure its next deals before rivals do.

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry is holding on to his Nvidia (NVDA) puts ahead of Tuesday’s earnings, even as he sees room for retail buyers to lift the stock. Elon Musk, meanwhile, warned that some of Nvidia’s critical supply deals could leave with Jensen Huang.

Nvidia will report earnings on Tuesday, five days after Huang resigned as president and CEO and left the board. Colette Kress, who is keeping her role as chief financial officer while the board searches for a permanent successor, will lead her first earnings call as interim CEO.

Burry’s NVDA Earnings Playbook

“I still own Feb 2027 NVDA puts,” Burry told users in a Cassandra Unchained subscriber chat. When asked whether retail investors could push Nvidia higher in the short term, he said, “Very possible.”

His puts give him several months for a decline to play out. Whether he adds to the position depends on the cost. “Depends how cheap they can be had. I think there will be a better opportunity than here to buy puts,” he told a reader who asked whether he would buy more.

For earnings night, Burry considered a trade that could profit from a sharp move in either direction. “I was thinking of a straddle going into earnings but IVs might be too much,” he said. A straddle pairs a call and a put at the same strike price and expiration.

Burry’s Big Short Extends Beyond Nvidia

When a reader asked whether he still saw the potential for a sharp market drop, Burry pointed to two positions. “I have large NDX and SMH put positions,” he said, referring to the Nasdaq-100 Index and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF.

In September, Burry replaced outright short positions in Nvidia, Palantir and other stocks with put options, many extending into 2027. By October, he had concentrated most of his bearish exposure in Nasdaq-100 puts expiring in April 2027 and SMH puts expiring that June. Nvidia was the chip fund’s largest holding. “I believe we are within 0-9 months of a significant top,” he said last month.

He has taken profits and added back to those positions as prices moved. Earlier this month, after SMH fell about 11%, Burry sold a quarter of his puts on the fund. A week later, he bought back some of that exposure and used a Nasdaq-100 rebound from around 27,000 to double his index put position.

Burry has questioned semiconductor valuations, the financing behind AI demand and how much of the industry’s reported profit ultimately reaches shareholders. One of his recent posts raised a more specific concern. Nvidia’s switch from reporting sales by billing location to using a customer’s headquarters, he said, makes it harder to tell where its chips end up.

He also confirmed his position publicly: “I continue to hold put options on the stock, and will of course update on any trades.”

Can Kress Secure Chip Supply At Huang’s Pace?

Musk said on X that Huang had secured some of Nvidia’s most important supplies on the strength of his word. “Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

Patrick Moorhead, chief analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said CEOs of some of Nvidia’s largest customers had told him Huang could make billion-dollar commitments in the room. He suspected suppliers saw the same decisiveness. Where he differed with Musk was on how much existing business was exposed. “What’s overstated is the risk to the biggest deals. They’re on paper.”

Nvidia disclosed $279 billion in supply and capacity commitments as of July 26, up from $119 billion a quarter earlier, primarily to secure memory and manufacturing capacity. Of the July total, $267 billion was scheduled through fiscal 2029. Nvidia also said some agreements could be adjusted or canceled before it placed firm orders.

Moorhead said Nvidia’s supply and product plans were largely set for at least 18 months and that Kress had been calling suppliers to reassure them. His concern is the next round of negotiations. If Nvidia takes longer to commit, competitors have time to claim the capacity Huang might once have secured on the spot. “Rivals will bid for whatever it doesn't,” Moorhead said.

Why Dylan Patel Sees A ‘Much Weaker’ Nvidia Without Huang

“NVIDIA without Jensen is a much weaker company,” SemiAnalysis founder Dylan Patel said on a podcast with ChinaTalk. In Patel’s view, Huang’s departure also removes a prominent industry voice from Washington’s debate over how much American computing power Chinese companies should be able to access.

Patel pointed to a dependency that runs in both directions. Chinese companies want American chips, but American server makers rely on Chinese components. Nvidia’s largest supplier of printed circuit boards, he said, is a Chinese company. If Washington cuts off access to advanced chips entirely, including the ability to rent them abroad, Beijing could retaliate by restricting parts used in Nvidia, Google and Amazon servers.

“You cannot get materials, you know, you cannot build these things without them,” Patel said.

For Tuesday’s report, Nvidia has forecast $108 billion in revenue, plus or minus 2%, assuming no data center compute revenue from China. Analysts will also have their first chance to ask Kress who now makes the billion-dollar commitments Huang once made himself.

Nvidia and Tesla are tied for the worst performance among the Magnificent Seven this year, with both stocks down about 13%.

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