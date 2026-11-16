Bloom Energy’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio is at 39.2x, as per Koyfin data.

This is near its lowest levels since May 2025.

Its peer GE Vernova has a 12-month forward P/E of 34.6x, while Enphase Energy has a multiple of 24.4x.

Retail users on Stocktwits are ‘bearish’ on the company.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) were down nearly 5% in overnight trading late Sunday as weakness in the artificial intelligence sector spilled over to the power company.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around BE stock was ‘bearish,’ with message volumes up more than 200%, as per platform data, as users discussed valuation concerns.

What’s Retail Saying About Bloom Energy?

One retail user said, “$BE valuation still feels stretched for where the fundamentals actually are. Market's pricing in flawless execution for years out. Any hiccup in margins or growth and this thing has a long way to fall. Not chasing this up here.”

Another user said, “$BE valuation keeps getting debated every earnings cycle. Bulls point to growth runway, bears point to multiple vs profitability timeline. Market still trying to figure out what this one's worth. Classic battleground stock.”

A third user said, “$BE this has run due to AI data centres. now that narrative has shifted in the short term. Current trend is down unless it can reclaim 230.” BE stock last closed at $182.71.

Is BE’s Valuation Stretched?

Bloom Energy’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio is at 39.2x, as per Koyfin data. This is near its lowest levels since May 2025.

Meanwhile, its peer GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) has a 12-month forward P/E of 34.6x, while Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has a multiple of 24.4x, indicating that Bloom Energy’s valuation is currently higher than its close competitors.

Bloom Energy Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The fuel-cell maker reported record third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $1.24 billion, up 138.1% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.94 beat the Wall Street estimates. However, operating cash flow was negative at $27.1 million. The company raised its FY2026 revenue guidance to between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion.

BE stock has gained nearly 121% in 2026.

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