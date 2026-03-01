The company received an additional 180-day extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance after receiving an initial notice on Sept. 9, 2025.

OSR Holdings has until Aug. 31, 2026, to maintain a closing share price of at least $1 for ten consecutive business days.

Unit Vaximm immuno-oncology asset is pursuing a global licensing deal immuno-oncology asset that could include a $30 million upfront payment and $815 million in milestones.

OSR said that it is progressing with the planned merger of its units, RMC and Woori IO.

Shares of OSR Holdings, Inc. (OSRH) surged more than 20% on Thursday after the company announced that it received an additional 180-day extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the exchange’s minimum bid price requirement.

On a closing basis, OSRH stock is on track to record its biggest intra-day gains so far this year.

Nasdaq initially notified OSR Holdings on Sept. 9, 2025, that it was not in compliance with the exchange’s $1 minimum bid price rule after its shares had traded below that level from August 25. OSR was given till March 4, 2026, to regain compliance.

The company now has until Aug. 31, 2026, to meet the rule by maintaining a closing share price of at least $1 for ten consecutive business days. OSR noted that there is no immediate impact on the listing or trading of its stock.

“We view this extension as a clear operational runway for our strategic initiatives to mature and translate into tangible shareholder value. With multiple near-term catalysts advancing, we believe OSR Holdings is well positioned to strengthen its capital markets profile and return to compliance through disciplined execution,” said Tim Smith, Head of Investor Relations.

Vaximm’s Potential Global Licensing Deal Could Fetch $815 Million

Meanwhile, the company said it remains focused on several strategic initiatives. Its unit Vaximm is working toward a potential global licensing deal for its immuno-oncology asset VXM01, which could include $30 million upfront and up to $815 million in milestone payments.

OSR is also progressing with the planned merger of its units, RMC and Woori IO, to build an integrated medical technology and distribution platform, while exploring global partnerships for Woori IO’s non-invasive glucose monitoring technology.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high message volumes.

One user expects the stock to reach $10 in the short term.

The stock has shed around 15% so far this year.

