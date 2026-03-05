CFO says company continues to be “strategic and opportunistic” in approach to securing capital needed for late-stage MASH trial.

The company said that it had cash and cash equivalents of $340 million as of the end of February, which it deems sufficient to provide an operating runaway into 2028.

Altimmune has already agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on an upcoming MASH trial’s design.

Meanwhile, data from the company’s mid-stage trial of pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder AUD is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Shares of Altimmune Inc (ALT) fell 9% on Thursday after the company reported a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For Q4, the biopharmaceutical company reported a net loss of $0.27 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.33 in the same period of 2024, but more than a Wall Street estimate of $0.24 per share.

Cash Position

Altimmune said that it had cash and cash equivalents of $340 million as of the end of February, which it deems sufficient to provide an operating runaway into 2028 based on its current expectations for the timing of its late-stage trial in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis.

“Our intent is on having the cash resources necessary to execute the MASH phase 3 trial. We'll continue to be strategic and opportunistic in our approach to securing access to the forecasted capital needed to fund the phase 3, and we'll keep you updated on our progress,” CFO Greg Weaver said.

Altimmune has already agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the upcoming trial’s design. The global late-stage trial of pemvidutide in MASH is expected to evaluate multiple doses of the drug over a 52-week treatment period with biopsy-based endpoints to support potential accelerated approval.

Meanwhile, data from the company’s mid-stage trial of pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder AUD is expected in the third quarter of 2026. Pemvidutide is Altimmune’s lead candidate and has also been studied in the treatment of alcohol-associated liver disease.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ALT stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said they are buying the dip.

Another user expressed disappointment over the earnings but voiced hopes for a buyout deal or partnership agreement for the company.

Yet another said that the company has a roadmap in place and is positioning itself for bigger opportunities ahead. “Short-term drops like this do not change the company’s long-term strategy,” they said.

ALT stock has dropped 32% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<