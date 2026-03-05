Tigress Financial on Thursday raised its price target on Nvidia to $360, up from $350, and reiterated a ‘Strong Buy’ on the shares.

Nvidia Corp. has garnered attention on Wall Street, most recently getting a price target update from Tigress Financial.

The analyst on Thursday gave the chipmaker a target of $360, up from $350 it had previously, and reiterated a ‘Strong Buy’ on the shares. This represents an upside of about 97% from its current trading price of $183.03 at the time of writing.

Shares of NVDA have gained about 56% in the past year.

Street Consensus

For its target raise, Tigress Financial cited Nvidia’s (NVDA) position as the leader in artificial intelligence data center infrastructure. The analyst added that its leadership would translate into powerful and durable growth in revenue, cash flow, and profitability, as well as enhanced shareholder value.

Earlier this week, Wedbush also revised its price target on NVDA shares, raising it to $300 from $230, and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm highlighted Nvidia’s first-quarter (Q1) 2027 sales guidance, calling it the highlight of the company’s earnings call. Wedbush said the outlook was far ahead of earlier buy-side expectations.

In February, Nvidia reported results for its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2026, soaring past Wall Street expectations. The company projected revenues of $78 billion, plus or minus 2%, for Q1 2027, while analysts expect it to post $71.64 billion.

Meanwhile, the rest of Wall Street has a 12-month average price target of $264.25 on Nvidia’s shares, an upside of about 44% from its current price, according to data from Koyfin.

Of the 60 analysts covering the stock, 57 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on NVDA stock.

AI Demand

In its results, Nvidia said that its data center division posted sales that rallied 75% year-on-year, on the back of strong demand for accelerated computing and AI.

Founder and CEO Jensen Huang noted the growing demand for the company’s Blackwell chips, and highlighted how Vera Rubin chips would extend its leadership in the chip market even further.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA shares slipped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes also declined from ‘extremely high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

One bullish user noted the price targets for the company, adding that they believe the market will leverage NVDA shares to prop up indexes. The user suggested a strategy that would involve going long on NVDA shares and shorting the indexes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<