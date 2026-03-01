According to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the layoffs are likely to be announced as soon as this month.

Oracle Corp. is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs across the board, likely to be announced as soon as this month.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the layoffs are to offset a cash crunch amid the company’s large artificial intelligence data center expansion expenditures.

The layoffs are reportedly expected to be far more than Oracle’s usual rolling job reductions, and some of them will include cutting back on categories that can be bolstered using AI.

Shares of ORCL were up about 0.5% at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<