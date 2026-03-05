The deal brings InterPositive’s engineering and research team into Netflix, while Affleck will serve as a senior advisor.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday announced that it has acquired InterPositive, an artificial intelligence-based filmmaking technology startup founded by actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck, as the streaming company pushes deeper into AI tools designed for movie and television production.

The deal brings InterPositive’s engineering and research team into Netflix while Affleck will serve as a senior advisor, helping guide the development of creator-focused technology for the entertainment industry.

“We believe new tools should expand creative freedom, not constrain it or replace the work of writers, directors, actors, and crews.” -Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix

