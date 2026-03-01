According to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the U.S. is working on draft regulations that would give the government power over global artificial intelligence chip exports to other countries.

Officials in Washington are reportedly working on draft regulations that would give the government power over global artificial intelligence chip exports to other countries, a move that could impact Nvidia Corp. and

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., among others.

The approval process is likely to depend on the volume of computing power required, as per the report. Large clusters would likely require pre-clearance from the government before seeking export licenses, as per the report.

