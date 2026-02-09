The autonomous systems developer has secured a $30 million contract for demining land along the Israel-Syria border in Israel, one of the largest projects in the country.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) announced on Monday that its smart demining unit, 4M Defense, secured a multi-year contract in Israel.

The program, valued at over $30 million, will deploy autonomous technologies to clear land along the Israel-Syria border, one of the most sensitive regions in the country.

Large-Scale Clearance Effort

The autonomous demining initiative combines robotics, sensors, and analytics into a single, coordinated system. The project highlights Ondas’ broader strategy to offer end-to-end solutions across the border security lifecycle while expanding its footprint in Israel.

The 4M defense-led program will span roughly 741 acres and is expected to run for an initial three-year period, with options for extensions and expanded scope. By using intelligence-led, autonomous platforms, the program will facilitate defense authorities to prioritize high-risk areas and reclaim land for operational use.

Following the update, Ondas’ stock traded over 5% higher on Monday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

ONDS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Technology-First Approach

Ondas sees the initiative as a model for future autonomous demining and land-intelligence deployments internationally.

“Following conflict, Ondas' smart demining and land-intelligence capabilities play a critical role in land clearance, hazard reduction, and the safe restoration of border areas and critical terrain." -Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO, Ondas Autonomous Systems

Ondas develops advanced autonomous systems and private wireless technology through its units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital, and Ondas Networks.

In late January, the company said its Optimus drone has earned Blue List recognition from the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), enabling government and defense agencies to shorten contracting timelines and deploy the platform quickly for national security missions.

ONDS stock has gained over 401% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<