Analyst Jesse Sobelson said the company currently provides limited clarity about when meaningful revenue growth might materialize.

Microvision’s Q4 revenue slumped 88% year-on-year to $0.2 million with a loss per share of $0.12.

D. Boral Capital analyst Jesse Sobelson downgraded MicroVision to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

The analyst said the results underscore ongoing uncertainty around near-term sales growth and continued spending pressures.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) saw its outlook turn more cautious on Wall Street after D. Boral Capital’s downgrade raised concerns about the company’s financial trajectory and uncertain revenue prospects.

The shift follows the firm’s fourth-quarter (Q4) results. Microvision’s Q4 revenue slumped 88% year-on-year (YoY) to $0.2 million with a loss per share (EPS) of $0.12. Both revenue and EPS missed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $3 million and a loss per share of $0.05, according to Fiscal AI data.

Concerns Around Revenue Visibility

D. Boral Capital analyst Jesse Sobelson downgraded MicroVision to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ after reviewing the company’s Q4 performance and financial outlook. The analyst said the results underscore ongoing uncertainty around near-term sales growth and continued spending pressures.

Sobelson said the company currently provides limited clarity about when meaningful revenue growth might materialize. While MicroVision has positioned its technology for potential applications in advanced sensing and automotive systems, the analyst suggested that tangible commercial traction has yet to fully emerge.

MicroVision stock traded over 19% lower at noon Thursday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

Financial Performance And Liquidity

The company recorded a quarterly net loss of $37.8 million, including significant non-cash impairment and inventory charges. By comparison, the loss for the prior-year quarter stood at $31.2 million.

The lidar developer outlined a series of operational initiatives, including early product shipments, new technology integration, and plans to streamline costs as it prepares for future growth.

MicroVision ended the year with approximately $74.8 million in cash and investment securities. In February 2026, the company further strengthened its balance sheet by issuing $43 million in senior secured convertible notes under an agreement with High Trail Capital.

MVIS stock has declined by more than 53% over the last 12 months.

