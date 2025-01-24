Vistra Stock Surges On Price Target Hike By Guggenheim: Retail Stays Bullish

Guggenheim believes that utilities will perform strongly in 2025 because stocks in this sector are “growing at a reasonable price” (GARP).

Shares of Vistra Corp. (VST) surged in mid-day trade on Thursday, gaining over 4% as analysts at Guggenheim bumped their price target for the stock.

According to TheFly, Guggenheim analysts think that Vistra stock is set for a rally in 2025 despite its stellar performance over the past year, surging by more than 388%.

The brokerage believes utilities are set for a strong performance in 2025 because stocks in this sector are “growing at a reasonable price” (GARP). According to Guggenheim, their performance does not rely on interest rates or yields.

Guggenheim’s new price target for the Vistra stock is now $212, up from $177, implying an upside of more than 9% (from current levels?).

The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

This comes after the latest periodic transaction report revealed that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bought 50 call options of Vistra worth between $500,000 and $1 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits stayed in the ‘bullish’ (60/100) territory, and message volume was in the ‘high’ (65/100) zone at the time of writing.

VST sentiment and message volume January 23, 2025

Users were similarly optimistic about Vistra stock’s performance.

One user has a price target of $500 for VST by summer.

Vistra’s share price has gained more than 143% in the past six months and more than 388% over the past year.

