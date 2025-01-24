Vistra Stock Surges On Price Target Hike By Guggenheim: Retail Stays Bullish

Guggenheim believes that utilities will perform strongly in 2025 because stocks in this sector are “growing at a reasonable price” (GARP).

Vistra Stock Surges On Price Target Hike By Guggenheim: Retail Stays Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 1:28 AM IST

Shares of Vistra Corp. (VST) surged in mid-day trade on Thursday, gaining over 4% as analysts at Guggenheim bumped their price target for the stock.

According to TheFly, Guggenheim analysts think that Vistra stock is set for a rally in 2025 despite its stellar performance over the past year, surging by more than 388%.

The brokerage believes utilities are set for a strong performance in 2025 because stocks in this sector are “growing at a reasonable price” (GARP). According to Guggenheim, their performance does not rely on interest rates or yields.

Guggenheim’s new price target for the Vistra stock is now $212, up from $177, implying an upside of more than 9% (from current levels?).

The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

This comes after the latest periodic transaction report revealed that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bought 50 call options of Vistra worth between $500,000 and $1 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits stayed in the ‘bullish’ (60/100) territory, and message volume was in the ‘high’ (65/100) zone at the time of writing.

VST sentiment and message volume January 23, 2025, as of 2:15 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits VST sentiment and message volume January 23, 2025, as of 2:15 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users were similarly optimistic about Vistra stock’s performance.

One user has a price target of $500 for VST by summer.

Vistra’s share price has gained more than 143% in the past six months and more than 388% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nano Nuclear Stock Hits Record Highs After Securing Key Patent Portfolio: Retail Turns Jubilant

Nano Nuclear Stock Hits Record Highs After Securing Key Patent Portfolio: Retail Turns Jubilant

Air Products Stock Rises After Mantle Ridge’s Boardroom Victory, CEO Loses Seat: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Air Products Stock Rises After Mantle Ridge’s Boardroom Victory, CEO Loses Seat: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

TripAdvisor, Parent’s Shares Surge Following Disclosure Of Third-Party Takeover Interest: Retail Mood Brightens

TripAdvisor, Parent’s Shares Surge Following Disclosure Of Third-Party Takeover Interest: Retail Mood Brightens

Tempus AI Stock Eyes Best Rally In 5 Months Amid Pelosi-Linked Hype, But Retail’s Turning Doubtful Now

Tempus AI Stock Eyes Best Rally In 5 Months Amid Pelosi-Linked Hype, But Retail’s Turning Doubtful Now

Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down

Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down

Recent Stories

US federal judge blocks Donald Trump's order to end birthright citizenship snt

US federal judge blocks Donald Trump's order to end birthright citizenship

Nano Nuclear Stock Hits Record Highs After Securing Key Patent Portfolio: Retail Turns Jubilant

Nano Nuclear Stock Hits Record Highs After Securing Key Patent Portfolio: Retail Turns Jubilant

Air Products Stock Rises After Mantle Ridge’s Boardroom Victory, CEO Loses Seat: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Air Products Stock Rises After Mantle Ridge’s Boardroom Victory, CEO Loses Seat: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

TripAdvisor, Parent’s Shares Surge Following Disclosure Of Third-Party Takeover Interest: Retail Mood Brightens

TripAdvisor, Parent’s Shares Surge Following Disclosure Of Third-Party Takeover Interest: Retail Mood Brightens

Tempus AI Stock Eyes Best Rally In 5 Months Amid Pelosi-Linked Hype, But Retail’s Turning Doubtful Now

Tempus AI Stock Eyes Best Rally In 5 Months Amid Pelosi-Linked Hype, But Retail’s Turning Doubtful Now

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon