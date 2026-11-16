William Blair downgraded USA Rare Earth to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform' without assigning a price target.

The analyst said the company is "putting the pieces together for notable future upside," but recent feedstock shortages add to its near-term challenges.

Eight out of 9 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ and one rate it ‘Strong Buy’, according to Koyfin.

Earlier, Northland lowered its price target on USA Rare Earth to $20 from $45 while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating on the shares.

USA Rare Earth (USAR) shares were downgraded by William Blair on Monday, with the analyst reportedly noting that recent feedstock shortages at Less Common Metals add to its near-term challenges and affect the Stillwater magnet plant, prompting the firm to push its sales and margin estimates well into 2028.

Analyst Neal Dingmann lowered his rating on the stock to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform' without assigning a price target, according to The Fly.

USAR shares traded 4.5% lower in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Feedstock Constraints And Operational Challenges

Dingmann said the company is "putting the pieces together for notable future upside," but recent feedstock shortages add to its near-term challenges, according to The Fly. However, investing.com separately reported that William Blair also cited normal operational challenges associated with ramping up other business segments and headline risk for the rare earth sector.

William Blair said the firm prefers companies with a longer history of processing material for the near term, The Fly reported.

USA Rare Earth has begun commercial-scale shipments of mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) from its Serra Verde operation in Brazil and started receiving payments under the agreement in November. The shipments are covered by a 15-year, 100% take-or-pay offtake agreement for all Phase 1 production with US SIIE LLC, a special-purpose vehicle funded by the U.S. government, the company said.

Northland Maintains Outperform Rating, Cuts Price Target To $20

On Friday, Northland lowered its price target on USA Rare Earth to $20 from $45 while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating on the shares, according to The Fly.

The firm said USA Rare Earth's mixed third-quarter results reflected near-term rare earth supply constraints, while elevated customer interest and Western pricing support the longer-term opportunity to build an independent Western supply chain, according to The Fly.

Eight out of 9 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ and one rate it ‘Strong Buy’, according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $20 to $45, with an average of $29.50.

How Retail Views USAR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’, amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

USAR shares have declined approximately 31% year to date

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