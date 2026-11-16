Wall Street is divided on Capricor’s FDA approval prospects, with Oppenheimer betting on a favorable decision and significant upside in the stock price, while Roth Capital sees only a 25% chance of approval.

Capricor is seeking approval for Deramiocel after an FDA rejection last year and an unfavorable advisory panel vote in July.

JPMorgan sees blockbuster potential in Savara’s Molbreevi, with the FDA expected to announce its verdict on November 22.

The FDA issued a CRL for Summit Therapeutics’ biologics license application for lung-cancer treatment on Sunday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to announce its verdict on three applications this week, with Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), Savara (SVRA), and privately held Beren Therapeutics in the spotlight for therapies targeting rare genetic disorders and an autoimmune disease.

This comes after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for Summit Therapeutics’ (SMMT) biologics license application for lung cancer treatment on Sunday, stating there was insufficient evidence to demonstrate the drug was effective because it failed to show a statistically significant improvement in overall survival.

Wall Street Divided On Capricor’s Prospects

Last week, Oppenheimer said Capricor has reinforced its confidence in Deramiocel’s ability to slow muscle deterioration in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.

The firm expects CAPR shares to rise to $50 if the FDA approves the drug, citing an attractive risk-reward opportunity for investors, according to The Fly. It maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating and $54 price target on the stock, implying nearly 470% upside from current levels.

However, Roth Capital believes approval by November 22 is “unlikely,” assigning a 25% chance of approval and a 75% chance of either a delayed decision or another CRL. Still, Roth raised its price target on Capricor to $10.50 from $7 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Capricor has been on investors’ radar for months, with Deramiocel facing a significant setback in July after an independent advisory committee voted 9-3 against evidence supporting the drug for DMD-related cardiomyopathy. However, the vote did not address the trial’s primary goal of upper limb function.

The experimental cell therapy is designed to slow the loss of arm function in patients older than nine with DMD, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.

The Phase 3 Hope-3 trial met its primary goal, showing a statistically significant slowing of upper-limb deterioration compared with placebo. Subsequent open-label extension data showed that patients who switched from placebo to Deramiocel experienced 76% slower deterioration during their year on treatment compared with their previous year on placebo.

This is Capricor’s second attempt at getting Deramiocel approved. In July 2025, the FDA rejected the firm’s application, seeking additional evidence of effectiveness.

Savara Is Eyeing EU And UK Approvals For Molbreevi

Savara’s Molbreevi (Molgramostim) targets autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease in which a fatty, protein-rich substance builds up in the lungs’ air sacs, making breathing difficult. Its Phase 3 Impala-2 trial met the primary endpoint, showcasing a statistically significant improvement in the lungs’ ability to transfer gases into the bloodstream after 24 weeks.

The FDA granted priority review, with a decision initially set for August but later extended to November 22. Molbreevi is Savara’s only clinical development program, making the decision particularly important to its commercial prospects.

The company reported cash equivalents and short-term investments of about $173 million, as of June 30.

Last month, JPMorgan initiated coverage of Savara with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $12 price target, citing “plenty of catalysts” in the near term, including the potential approval of Molbreevi. The firm believes Molbreevi has blockbuster potential and could receive approvals in the U.K. and European Union in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026 and the first quarter (Q1) of 2027.

Beren Faces Verdict On Rare Nervous System Disorder Therapy

Beren Therapeutics expects a regulatory decision on Adrabetadex on November 17. Adrabetadex is a therapy for infantile-onset Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare inherited condition that damages the nervous system.

Beren reported that treatment reduced the annual rate of neurological disease progression by 43% and also highlighted encouraging survival data.

How Have CAPR, SVRA Stocks Fared In 2026?

Retail sentiment for SVRA and CAPR on Stocktwits was trending in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Both stocks have declined so far in 2026, with Savara shares down about 17.7%, while Capricor Therapeutics stock has declined more than 67%.

Also read: VSAT, AVAV, LMT Secure Multi-Million-Dollar Defense Contracts This Week — But One Stock Stole The Spotlight

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<