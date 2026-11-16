The discussion comes amid growing debate within the Bitcoin community over how early developers should transition toward quantum-resistant cryptography.

StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson cited quantum researcher Scott Aaronson, who said a powerful quantum computer could be built before the next U.S. president is sworn in.

Ben-Sasson’s comments came in response to Strategy’s post on Friday, with Saylor dismissing concerns about Q-day and adding that no quantum computer can yet break Bitcoin’s cryptography.

While agreeing that Bitcoin developers should avoid rushing security upgrades, Ben-Sasson stressed the need to begin preparations soon.

StarkWare (STRK) CEO Eli Ben-Sasson publicly disputed Strategy’s (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, adding that the quantum threat to Bitcoin (BTC) was real and that the cryptocurrency community should start preparing for it now.

On Sunday, Ben-Sasson wrote on X, "I love Bitcoin. The Bitcoin community should speed up preparations for Q-day." Q-day refers to the point when a quantum computer can break the cryptography that secures networks like Bitcoin. Ben-Sasson argued that the threat may arrive sooner than Saylor expects.

Source: @EliBenSasson/x

Ben-Sasson Counters Three Points

Ben-Sasson’s comments came in response to Strategy’s post on Friday, with Saylor dismissing concerns about Q-day and adding that no quantum computer can yet break Bitcoin’s cryptography.

In response, Ben-Sasson cited quantum researcher Scott Aaronson’s “latest estimate,” which was that “we could see a sufficiently powerful quantum computer before the next U.S. president is sworn in.” For Ben-Sasson, that was a “much shorter timeline than Saylor assume[d].”

Secondly, Ben-Sasson agreed in part to Saylor’s warning against upgrading Bitcoin too quickly. “Not wanting to upgrade ‘too quickly’ should not result in upgrading too slowly. The time to start is now,” added Ben-Sasson.

Ben-Sasson co-invented STARK proofs, a type of zero-knowledge cryptography. StarkWare, which he co-founded, builds the Starknet network.

Bitcoin Fear Index Hits ‘Extreme Fear’

Bitcoin’s price was trading near $64,300, down over 1% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around BTC moved to the ‘bearish’ zone from the ‘extremely bearish’ zone over the past day. This comes as Bitcoin’s fear and greed index dropped to ‘extreme fear’ to 11, seen in June.

STRK’s price was down over 4% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STRK remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day.

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